Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

George, who won his 64th England cap against Wales in round three, finds his way to the line in the round-two win over Italy

Six Nations: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio 5 & follow live text updates on BBC Sport website & app

England's Jamie George is relishing playing Test rugby after fearing his international career may be over.

The 31-year-old hooker was left out of England's autumn test squad in October, before an injury gave him a reprieve.

"I took time to think where I was at and why Eddie [Jones, England head coach] might think I shouldn't be there," he told Rugby Union Daily.

"I'm in a great place now and it's probably from taking the lessons of last six months."

George, who started all three Tests against the All Blacks four years earlier, also endured a difficult tour with the British and Irish Lions last summer, not appearing in any of the matches against the Springboks.

However, he has been rejuvenated in the Six Nations.

George scored two tries against Italy and, in the absence of Luke Cowan-Dickie, is set to start the must-win meeting with Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday.

George says his improved form has followed a more positive outlook on his time with England.

"I haven't always enjoyed it. I haven't always loved coming into camp," he admitted.

George (left) captained the Lions in a warm-up match against the Sharks in South Africa but did not get on the pitch for the Test matches against the Springboks

"But, the opportunity was given to me again, and I thought, why don't I make the most of it? I play my best rugby when I am having a good time, with a smile on my face, so I put an emphasis on that.

"Some of the things that have been frustrating, I am going to turn a blind eye to. I make sure I talk to the people I need to talk to and put myself in a good head space because there was a time I thought I would never have this opportunity again."

After an opening-round defeat by Scotland, England cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to win the Six Nations.

George insists that his team, despite some inconsistent and uninspiring form, have the extra gear to defeat an impressive Ireland side at Twickenham on Saturday.

"We aware that we are probably not favourites on Saturday, but I quite like it that way," he added.

"The feeling in the camp is of huge excitement. We are going to throw a few different things at Ireland and try and make them uncomfortable. There is a sense of excitement around that, there really is."