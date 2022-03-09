Six Nations 2022: Wales make four changes to face France

Josh Navidi and Seb Davies
Josh Navidi and Seb Davies are Cardiff team-mates
Guinness Six Nations: Wales v France
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Friday, 11 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 19:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales have brought in Cardiff duo Seb Davies and Josh Navidi in a back row reshuffle for the Six Nations to face France in Cardiff on Friday.

Davies is normally a lock, while Navidi has just been called up the squad after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Centre Jonathan Davies is also included for concussion victim Nick Tompkins, while prop Gareth Thomas also starts.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has included prop Tomas Francis, who suffered a head injury against England.

Centre Owen Watkin and Josh Adams have also recovered from head knocks suffered in the 23-19 defeat at Twickenham.

Wales had been warned against picking Francis after the Ospreys prop collided with Watkin during the England game.

Television footage showed Francis staggering following a clash of heads, and he also appeared to lean on the post pads for support.

The 29-year-old was removed from the pitch for a head injury assessment that he passed, before returning and playing until the 56th minute.

Player welfare lobby group Progressive Rugby wrote an open letter to World Rugby, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and the Six Nations last week expressing its concern over the episode, which is currently being reviewed by Six Nations Rugby.

Professor John Fairclough, a leading surgeon who has previously worked with the WRU, said he felt it would be "a grave mistake" if Wales selected Francis and that he would be at "unnecessary risk of serious harm".

A WRU statement said: "Tomas Francis and Josh Adams have been managed clinically by Wales medical personnel in following all of the required return-to-play protocols, as specified in the World Rugby regulations.

"Having suffered no adverse reactions and no complications in successfully completing each stage of the return-to-play protocols, both are available for selection."

Back row reshuffle

Dragons duo Ross Moriarty and Taine Basham started as flankers alongside Taulupe Faletau at Twickenham on 26 February.

Seb Davies, 25, finished that game in the blind-side flanker role after coming on as a replacement.

Pivac has been looking for a hybrid lock and flanker performer who can wear the number six jersey.

Davies, who has 15 caps, has previously featured at number eight for Wales.

Navidi played his first game in almost five months for Cardiff against Ulster last Friday.

The 31-year-old will start at open-side flanker, a role shared by Basham and Jac Morgan in the first three Six Nations games.

"Josh is a fantastic player and has played well for us in the past," said Pivac.

"He's come straight back into the side, so having 80 minutes under his belt for Cardiff, we think that's enough for him and we look forward to him being back out there bringing that experience.

"He's a very good player and has played at this level on many occasions so that's going to be great for us.

"Seb at six just gives us a little bit more size. It helps the line-out, but also in the wider channels where he often runs - he's got the skillset to trouble a few defenders out wide."

Moriarty is relegated to the replacements bench alongside Morgan with Basham dropping out of the match-day squad.

Tompkins has not been considered for selection as he sustained a concussion in Saracens' victory over Leicester last Saturday.

Ospreys prop Thomas has been preferred to British and Irish Lion Wyn Jones, while Louis Rees-Zammit returns to the bench.

"I think Gareth made a really big impact for us last week, as did a number of players, and so he gets to start," added Pivac.

"Wyn will finish the game this time as opposed to starting it."

Fabien Galthie's side are the only unbeaten team left in the tournament and remain on course for a first Grand Slam and Six Nations title since 2010.

Wales: L Williams; Cuthbert, Watkin, J Davies, Adams; Biggar (capt), T Williams; G Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, S Davies, Navidi, Faletau.

Replacements: Lake, W Jones, D Lewis, Moriarty, J Morgan, Hardy, Anscombe, Rees-Zammit.

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by badwolf, today at 15:09

    i am an England fan and Basham has been your outstanding player, How is he not in your team

  • Comment posted by angloal, today at 15:07

    Cannot see Wales managing to restrict this French team

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 15:04

    Hope for a good match. France will have to stay on the bus though.

  • Comment posted by DefundtheBBCNOW, today at 14:58

    If we go by the form book then it is a stuffing for Wales.

    If France do something stupid as per 2020 v Scotland or us in 6n and in the RWC of 2019 then who knows?

    Should Wales get any match points (losing within 7 most likely) they can leapfrog England and Scotland and finish 3rd with a 5 pointer over Italy as I cannot see either Scotland or England getting above 10 points in the 6n table.

    • Reply posted by TurtleMan, today at 15:00

      TurtleMan replied:
      We're just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by RugbyStu, today at 14:55

    I’m not sure I like the game “Who’s Wayne picking this week.”
    Im pretty sure you’re going to lose the dressing room soon as well Wayne & Co with the inconsistency and disrespect you’re showing players.
    Also, as someone with chronic neck pain from 20 years in the front row & concussions galore - I wish I could turn the clock back, you shouldn’t be risking Tomas Francis long term health

  • Comment posted by Polzoid, today at 14:52

    The French boys will know this is going to be a tough one
    If our 8 hold up and I reckon they will, it should go close.

    • Reply posted by Rugby Mad, today at 14:59

      Rugby Mad replied:
      I want whatever your drinking ha ha

  • Comment posted by Rugby Mad, today at 14:49

    1:young prop (8 caps 1 start),2:hooker that cant throw straight,3:concussion, 6:Out of position,7+8:not match fit,12:not much game time in a welsh shirt 14 good game last week worry about his defense. We also completely drop the best 2 players from last week from the squad TB+NT to play the best side in the world, when we are already struggling to put phases together.

    Master plan I Hope

    • Reply posted by TurtleMan, today at 14:54

      TurtleMan replied:
      We're just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Alex McCallum, today at 14:48

    All these changes, you can only hope that he's trying to build depth and has sacrificed the tournament for that aim. Armchair pundit that I am, I just wonder how instructive it is to be entering a side that has no coherence. Good luck Wales; I love you, and I want cock-au-vin for supper on Friday, merci.

    • Reply posted by KW, today at 14:55

      KW replied:
      I never, never hear the All Blacks talk about sacrificing anything, "to build depth". Theirin lies the difference.

  • Comment posted by dafydd, today at 14:47

    Wheres Scott Williams ???,best centre in Wales at the moment. Glad to see Zammit on the bench, could make an impact if and when he comes on. Not going to criticize the team, was left with a red face when i slagged off Cuthberts selection, proved me well and truly wrong..Will be at the game..Cymru am byth..

    • Reply posted by DefundtheBBCNOW, today at 14:55

      DefundtheBBCNOW replied:
      Cuthbert gave away at least three pens on the ground at ruck time

      Morairty gave away at least 3 pens too

  • Comment posted by Londonwelshmongrel, today at 14:38

    Positives Navidi, G Thomas and 5/3 bench. JD ok as forced change but what's Scott Williams done wrong?Negatives Seb Davies (Courtney Lawes he ain't). Dillon Lewis...as always. Can't be happy that Francis def ok so soon after serious concussion. Wales by 1-5!

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 14:34

    Typical - Tompkins best display to date was against England & now he's out. Still JD pretty handy. Big call in the back row & never convinced with having no back up lock on the bench. Seems harsh on Basham too who has been impressive.

    Been to see a couple of Friday night games vs France & didn't end well. Hoping I was the curse & not it being Friday as I'm not going this time - Ymlaen Cymru

    • Reply posted by DefundtheBBCNOW, today at 14:54

      DefundtheBBCNOW replied:
      We lost in 2010....err 2019...we won

      Lost 2011+ 2015 V England

      2017 we beat Ireland

  • Comment posted by TurtleMan, today at 14:32

    Pivac used to be indecisive about what is the best player for each position, now he’s not so sure

  • Comment posted by TurtleMan, today at 14:26

    I would love to play Pivac cards, even though he was dealt a royal flush Pivac would still change his cards

  • Comment posted by TurtleMan, today at 14:23

    Pivac has lost it, can't ever keep the same side and now is not the time to experiment with Seb Davies out of position when we are playing the best side in the world

  • Comment posted by dainut, today at 14:22

    can't sleep, won't sleep :(
    Every cloud has a silver lining - Captain Chaos replaced by Jonathan Davies !

    • Reply posted by TurtleMan, today at 14:29

      TurtleMan replied:
      Replaced by Captain over the hill !

  • Comment posted by barca, today at 14:19

    Allez Rouge!

  • Comment posted by PeterPete, today at 14:16

    Can't wait! Let's hope our front 3, the engine, put some yards in going forward on Friday. No pressure boys! C'mon Wales!!

  • Comment posted by welshman1948, today at 14:16

    another west wales failure France to win

    • Reply posted by Col, today at 14:20

      Col replied:
      What a misery you are. C'mon Wales.

  • Comment posted by DefundtheBBCNOW, today at 14:15

    Lewis rather

    • Reply posted by Mr G Higgins, today at 14:50

      Mr G Higgins replied:
      We're just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by DefundtheBBCNOW, today at 14:15

    Dillon Jones......rubbish.....utter rubbish

    • Reply posted by Hopalongprop, today at 14:21

      Hopalongprop replied:
      Where's Dillon Jones playing then?

