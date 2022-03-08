Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Josh Navidi has played 28 internationals for Wales

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Friday, 11 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 19:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales are considering naming a new-look back row against France which would see Cardiff pair Seb Davies and Josh Navidi packing down alongside Taulupe Faletau.

Davies is normally a lock, while Navidi has just been called up the squad after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Jonathan Davies could come into the centre to partner Owen Watkin, who was passed fit earlier in the week alongside Josh Adams and Tomas Francis.

The trio had suffered head knocks in the 23-19 defeat against England.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac will officially name his squad on Wednesday at 12:30 GMT.

Back-row conundrum

Dragons duo Ross Moriarty and Taine Basham started alongside Faletau at Twickenham on 26 February.

Davies, 25, finished that game in the blind-side flanker role after coming on as a replacement.

Pivac has been looking for a hybrid lock and flanker performer who can wear the number six jersey.

Davies, who has 15 caps, has previously featured at number eight for Wales.

Navidi played his first game in almost five months for Cardiff against Ulster last Friday.

The 31-year-old is in line for the starting open-side flanker role which has been filled by Basham and Jac Morgan in the first three Six Nations games.

In the backline, Nick Tompkins has been Wales' consistent centre performer in the autumn internationals and Six Nations campaigns.

He was named man-of-the-match in Saracens' victory over Leicester last weekend but left the field 12 minutes from the end of the Premiership contest played only six days before the France fixture.

Francis dilemma

Wales have been warned against picking Francis after the Ospreys prop collided with Watkin in a 20th-minute incident at Twickenham.

Television footage showed Francis staggering following a clash of heads, and he also appeared to lean on the post pads for support.

The 29-year-old was removed from the pitch for a head injury assessment that he passed, before returning and playing until the 56th minute.

Player welfare lobby group Progressive Rugby wrote an open letter to World Rugby, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and the Six Nations last week expressing its concern over the episode currently being reviewed by Six Nations Rugby.

Professor John Fairclough, a leading surgeon who has previously worked with the WRU, believes it would be "a grave mistake" if Wales selected Francis.

Wales defence coach Gethin Jenkins said Francis had come through the return to play protocols and was available for selection.