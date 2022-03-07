James Down made his senior Cardiff Blues debut for the region against Borders in 2007

Welsh second row James Down has left Lokomotiv Penza after resigning due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The former Cardiff lock has been living and playing in Penza since signing for the club in July 2020.

Down has returned to Cardiff and is now seeking a new club having been unable to retrieve his possessions.

"I made the decision I wasn't going to go back, for safety and because politically I don't agree with what is happening," Down explained.

Down left his home region after a 12-year career to join Lokomotiv Penza.

During two stints with Cardiff Blues, the 34-year-old amassed 132 first-team appearances, while also playing 111 games for Cardiff RFC.

Though it was a wrench to leave Wales, Down told BBC Sport Wales' Scrum podcast that he had been enjoying his time playing in Russia before the events of recent weeks.

Down's former side went to Turkey on a warm weather training camp before Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on Ukraine with Down having no idea at the time he would not be able to return to the place he had been calling home.

"I felt fine about the situation, we had left Russia for a training camp and when we left we thought everything would be ok in terms of, we didn't think there would be an invasion, we just thought it was a political statement for leverage," he told BBC Sport Wales' Scrum V podcast.

"A couple of days into the camp we heard that Russia had invaded and it was time to come home then."

The former London Welsh player immediately informed his club that he wished to quit and return home.

"I just told the club I was resigning, basically," he said.

"It is hard to be in a country that is doing what it is doing, an unjustifiable war.

"I don't feel comfortable being there while all this is going on.

"I don't think my club see how big this war is, I think they think this will just blow over, that's kind of their view, but they did accept my decision.

"They were very gracious with me and accepted my decision that I wanted to return home to my family. They accepted that straight away, which I was very grateful for."

Down left for Wales with no chance to retrieve his possessions, but he's acutely aware of how insignificant his inconvenience is.

"It is not possible to go back, there are no real flights out, it would be difficult to go back and get my stuff. No one knows where this is going so for safety, it's better to stay away," he added.

"My stuff can be replaced, my problems are nothing compared to the suffering of the Ukrainian people, it is my inconvenience, but unfortunately all my stuff is in Penza in Russia."

Down feels sadness at seeing the turmoil he is leaving behind.

"I was 100% happy with the decision to play out there, the Russian people, the majority, have been good to me and have helped me and I had a great experience over there both playing and off-the-field with my experiences in Russia as well," he added.

"How the situation is now, I can't believe it really, it is so sad that this has happened."