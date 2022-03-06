Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Jonny Gray helped Scotland beat England in their first match of the 2022 Six Nations

Six Nations 2022: Italy v Scotland Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Jonny Gray, Adam Hastings, Ross Thompson and Glen Young have joined the Scotland squad before Saturday's Six Nations meeting with Italy in Rome.

Nick Haining, Oli Kebble, Rufus McLean, Ollie Smith and Marshall Sykes have been ruled out through injury.

Gregor Townsend's Scots won their opening match in this year's championship against England but lost to Wales and France.

Italy have lost to France, England and Ireland so far.

Lock Gray, 27, missed the 36-17 home defeat by the French in round three while fly-half/full-back Hastings, 25, is yet to feature in this year's Six Nations.

Fly-half Thompson won his only cap so far during the autumn series while lock Young is uncapped.

Scotland squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Andy Christie (Saracens), Allan Dell (London Irish), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors, Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Kiran McDonald (Glasgow Warriors), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Glen Young (Edinburgh).

Backs: Mark Bennett (Edinburgh), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby), Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), James Lang (Edinburgh), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Rowe (London Irish), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors) Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors), Ben Vellacott (Edinburgh), Ben White (London Irish).