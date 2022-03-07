Six Nations 2022: Gray, Hastings, Young & Thompson added to Scotland squad

Jonny Gray playing for Scotland against England
Jonny Gray helped Scotland beat England in their first match of the 2022 Six Nations
Six Nations 2022: Italy v Scotland
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW & BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Jonny Gray, Adam Hastings, Ross Thompson and Glen Young have joined the Scotland squad before Saturday's Six Nations meeting with Italy in Rome.

Nick Haining, Oli Kebble, Rufus McLean, Ollie Smith and Marshall Sykes have been ruled out through injury.

Gregor Townsend's Scots won their opening match in this year's championship against England but lost to Wales and France.

Italy have lost to France, England and Ireland so far.

Lock Gray, 27, missed the 36-17 home defeat by the French in round three while fly-half/full-back Hastings, 25, is yet to feature in this year's Six Nations.

Fly-half Thompson won his only cap so far during the autumn series while lock Young is uncapped.

Scotland squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Andy Christie (Saracens), Allan Dell (London Irish), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors, Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Kiran McDonald (Glasgow Warriors), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Glen Young (Edinburgh).

Backs: Mark Bennett (Edinburgh), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby), Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), James Lang (Edinburgh), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Rowe (London Irish), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors) Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors), Ben Vellacott (Edinburgh), Ben White (London Irish).

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by Armchair Expert, today at 15:14

    Townsend a bit all over the place here. Went into the first 3 matches with one 10 and utility back Kinghorn as replacement, now he has picked an additional two with Hastings and Thompson. Real problem is the pack where he has no go ahead players other than Darge and Watson. Need another Cummings available or they will continue to go backwards against everyone. Except England.

  • Comment posted by Auldref, today at 15:10

    All Scotland require is composure. Player for player the squad is good with a few world class players (yes Finn is one), and when they get ahead and gain confidence in the game plan they can be outstanding. However when mistakes happen, instead of holding on to the ball through the phases, they try to score from every possession. More patience and confidence in themselves will make the difference

  • Comment posted by Gooney, today at 15:10

    GT's selections have been dubious this year. Hastings should never have been left out of the squad. And after a good win against England he drops Johnson. If he wanted to try Tuipulotu against Wales, why not play him with Johnson where they have been playing regularly and very well together at club level. Playing him with Harris meant playing with a new partner plus playing out of position !

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 15:09

    This is likely to be Italy's best chance of a win this season, especially with the Scots poor disciplinary record, down to 13 or 14, and Italy will fancy themselves.

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 14:54

    Question for Scottish fans - Finn R is a great player but I sometimes think he tries something creative to often when all that's needed is to let your centres have the ball and play another phase knowing you'll have even better options next time round. Thoughts?

    • Reply posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 15:02

      waggleyerwallies replied:
      Having watched him from his first games at Glasgow through to the Lions, I’d say he is almost entirely a gut feel player. He goes for what he sees and reads in the moment and if it works out then great, if it doesn’t then he’s not too down about it - that’s the part that’s often misread as casual indifference but he’s always been the same.

  • Comment posted by Dave Dog, today at 14:53

    Finn Russell still the top 10 in Europe but needs a better platform / ball to play off. He did not have a bad game v France who are a v good team but got the bounce of the ball and the benefit of a ref who made some major errors (high tackle in the air with a 2 man overlap (yellow), high tackle on Ali P 2 yards out (yellow), lying wrong side (pen) an leading to Fr 1st try in 2nd 1/2.

  • Comment posted by Rockcliffe, today at 14:53

    I thought you got picked because you were on form!
    Hutchinson has been on great form at Northampton so why hasn't he had a start?

  • Comment posted by House of pain, today at 14:52

    Russell remains a difficult player to pin down. Great against England, but has been a bit of a liability in the other 2 games.

    Seems much the same for all of his career.

  • Comment posted by Matt77, today at 14:50

    Forza Italia!

  • Comment posted by Rodb, today at 14:38

    Glad to see Gray is fit again - we're very low on props. Stop knocking Finn, how many times has he been the reason we have won? Good to see Hastings back in. Saw Matt Scott playing for Leicester he looks good and needs to be recalled, the centres are a real problem position for us.

    • Reply posted by Rodb, today at 14:45

      Rodb replied:
      Just re-read this I know Gray is not a prop - should have been 2 sentences not one.

  • Comment posted by Seth, today at 14:32

    A call up for Rory Hutchinson at last. He had been playing really well for Northampton Saints. We have so many good options at centre …

    • Reply posted by DoricSpiker, today at 14:35

      DoricSpiker replied:
      very impressed with Mark Bennett as well.

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 14:29

    Bennett to start, surely. Can see the argument both ways as to the 10 conundrum: let Finn rediscover some form ahead of Ireland or give Adam some precious starting minutes. Outside call to give the 12 gig to Hutchinson - we call him up for a reason, he's clearly a very good Prem level player and no one is nailing that position down

  • Comment posted by DoricSpiker, today at 14:29

    Pleased to see Hastings return, his absence has been an error. If he was on the bench he would have come on in the last 2 games. Start him and bench Russell.

    • Reply posted by nairnp, today at 14:41

      nairnp replied:
      Don't think he'd have made much of a difference v France unfortunately. The gap between the teams was to big to blame one player

  • Comment posted by jim g, today at 14:28

    Must perform against Italy
    No more chances to shine

  • Comment posted by Alexander, today at 14:26

    Italy have not been as poor as the last couple of years but we really should be getting a bonus point win. Should be a good game to bring in some of the new boys like Ashman, Hodgson, Darge, White and Rowe (if VDM is banned for his red for Worcester last weekend).

    Russell has had a poor couple of games and Hastings deserves a start.

  • Comment posted by tommslaford, today at 14:21

    Wooden spoon match

    • Reply posted by NM, today at 15:00

      NM replied:
      Italy lost that one in week 2.

  • Comment posted by Andy Malcolm, today at 14:20

    Need a decent performance from the off.
    Pack were 2nd best in last 2 games so they need to lift it

    A few agos need to be challenged

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 14:20

    Hogg lucky too be in the squad after his performances yesterday and last week. Same problems in both matches, can't tackle, can't pass and can't catch passes.

    • Reply posted by macster, today at 15:00

      macster replied:
      Chiefs supporter here, totally agree Nadger have no idea why Baxter went for him instead of a decent 9 or front row. L or TH probably thought he’d bring some stardust instead we end up with wingers having to work twice as hard to cover for him, & as for the hitch kick that really fools em, good luck against Italy as others have said chance to see what’s in the locker

  • Comment posted by dodgyneeps, today at 14:19

    Glad to that Hastings is back in particular. Hope to see Darge and Watson in the back row v Italy.

    • Reply posted by SJC, today at 15:07

      SJC replied:
      Hastings has been playing poorly for Gloucester, especially kicking out of hand. He's nowhere near international standard.

  • Comment posted by Ignore Alien Orders, today at 14:19

    Desperate methinks. What age is Gavin now?

