Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Six Nations 2022: Italy v Scotland Venue: Olympic Stadium, Rome Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app

With Gregor Townsend adding four players to his squad after a host of injury call-offs, how should that change his selection for the trip to Italy on Saturday?

After a disappointing defeats against Wales and France, does the Scotland head coach make some bold decisions to get the Six Nations campaign back on track?

Put yourself in the shoes of the coach and pick and share your XV for the Six Nations match below.