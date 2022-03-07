Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jacques Vermeulen had not played since Exeter beat Newcastle at the end of May last year

Exeter head coach Ali Hepher says he was not surprised with Jacques Vermeulen's try-scoring return.

The South African returned after 10 months on the sidelines having needed two operations on a hamstring injury.

The back-rower marked his comeback with two tries in Exeter's 19-12 win over Sale to consolidate fourth place in the Premiership table.

"It just shows you what we've been missing really all season and the back end of last season," Hepher said.

"We had no worries that Jacques would hit the ground running, he's been chomping at the bit in training, so we knew he was in a good place to come back strong.

"Obviously we had to limit his load a little bit with the seriousness of his injury and just getting him up to speed, but he's got a good few minutes in there now and he can kick on next week."