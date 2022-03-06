Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Henderson's only Six Nations playing involvement so far this season is an outing off the bench against France

Six Nations: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio 5 & follow live text updates on BBC Sport website & app

Iain Henderson is back in Ireland's squad for Saturday's Six Nations game against England but Jordan Larmour will miss the rest of the tournament.

Lock Henderson missed Ireland's win over Italy after testing positive for Covid-19 but played a full 80 minutes in Ulster's win over Cardiff on Friday.

Back Larmour injured a hip in Leinster's weekend win over Benetton.

Robert Baloucoune, James Hume and Nick Timoney are among players who return after playing for their provinces.

Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan also link up with the squad after featuring in Connacht's hammering by Edinburgh while Munster pair Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes also return.

Uncapped Munster loose-head prop Jeremy Loughman has also been called up to the squad for the first time as additional cover following the ankle injury which has ruled out Andrew Porter from the remainder of the tournament.

Henderson missed Ireland's opening Six Nations win over Wales because of an ankle injury and came off the bench in the defeat by France in Paris before being ruled out of the Italy contest by his positive Covid-19 test.

Ireland squad

Backs: B Aki (Connacht), R Baloucoune (Ulster), J Carbery (Munster), J Carty (Connacht), C Casey (Munster), A Conway (Munster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), M Hansen (Connacht), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Hume (Ulster), H Keenan (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster), M Lowry (Ulster), C Murray (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), J Sexton (Leinster, capt)

Forwards: R Baird (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), T Beirne (Munster), J Conan (Leinster), G Coombes (Munster), C Doris (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), D Heffernan (Connacht), I Henderson (Ulster), R Herring (Ulster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), J Loughman (Munster), P O'Mahony (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), N Timoney (Ulster), K Treadwell (Ulster), J van der Flier (Leinster