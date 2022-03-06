Six Nations: Henderson back in Ireland squad for England game but Larmour to miss rest of tournament

Iain Henderson also missed Ireland's opening win over Wales because of an ankle injury
Henderson's only Six Nations playing involvement so far this season is an outing off the bench against France
Six Nations: England v Ireland
Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Iain Henderson is back in Ireland's squad for Saturday's Six Nations game against England but Jordan Larmour will miss the rest of the tournament.

Lock Henderson missed Ireland's win over Italy after testing positive for Covid-19 but played a full 80 minutes in Ulster's win over Cardiff on Friday.

Back Larmour injured a hip in Leinster's weekend win over Benetton.

Robert Baloucoune, James Hume and Nick Timoney are among players who return after playing for their provinces.

Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan also link up with the squad after featuring in Connacht's hammering by Edinburgh while Munster pair Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes also return.

Uncapped Munster loose-head prop Jeremy Loughman has also been called up to the squad for the first time as additional cover following the ankle injury which has ruled out Andrew Porter from the remainder of the tournament.

Henderson missed Ireland's opening Six Nations win over Wales because of an ankle injury and came off the bench in the defeat by France in Paris before being ruled out of the Italy contest by his positive Covid-19 test.

Ireland squad

Backs: B Aki (Connacht), R Baloucoune (Ulster), J Carbery (Munster), J Carty (Connacht), C Casey (Munster), A Conway (Munster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), M Hansen (Connacht), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Hume (Ulster), H Keenan (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster), M Lowry (Ulster), C Murray (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), J Sexton (Leinster, capt)

Forwards: R Baird (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), T Beirne (Munster), J Conan (Leinster), G Coombes (Munster), C Doris (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), D Heffernan (Connacht), I Henderson (Ulster), R Herring (Ulster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), J Loughman (Munster), P O'Mahony (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), N Timoney (Ulster), K Treadwell (Ulster), J van der Flier (Leinster

  • Comment posted by giggy moon, today at 12:56

    Before the fiasco of Italy going down to 13 men Ireland looked decidedly average. The press are forever bigging up the Irish. A win against an average and exhausted All blacks and they are suddenly in the mix for a World Cup. Average side with an ageing fly half who only has to break wind to get the press in raptures. Can't see anything but an England win.

  • Comment posted by midulsterexpat, today at 12:19

    Another great performance from Baloucoune, interested to see if it makes a difference...

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 12:17

    Farrell looks like he’s doing a very clever job is steadily feeding in new talent, adjusting the playing style and maintaining results on the pitch. Augurs well for France next year!

    • Reply posted by U154627593725, today at 12:31

      U154627593725 replied:
      You say that, but this has happened several times where Ireland play really well in the build up to a World Cup, stutter and stagger in the group stage and then get knocked out at the QF.
      I might well be wrong and the team look pretty decent and consistent but the past attempts dont inspire confidence for winning it in France especially when your no.1 fly half sexton is going to be 38 next autumn.

