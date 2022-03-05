Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Cardiff flanker Josh Navidi has played 28 internationals for Wales

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Friday, 11 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 19:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Cardiff back-row Josh Navidi has been called into Wales' squad for the Six Nations games with France and Italy.

Navidi, 31, has recovered from a shoulder injury and played his first game in almost five months in Cardiff's heavy defeat to Ulster in Belfast.

Fellow Cardiff back row Ellis Jenkins has been released by Wales to play in the United Rugby Championship fixtures in South Africa.

Cardiff play Lions on Sunday, 13 March and Stormers seven days later.

The starting Wales back-row trio against England in the 23-19 defeat was Ross Moriarty, Taulupe Faletau and Taine Basham, with Jac Morgan coming off the replacements bench.

Navidi joins Aaron Wainwright and James Ratti as the other options for the match against France in Cardiff on 11 March and Italy eight days later.

Wales have beaten Scotland and lost to Ireland and England so far in the 2022 Six Nations.