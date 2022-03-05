Welsh club rugby results

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 4-5 March 2022

Indigo Group Premiership

Cardiff 41 - 28 Aberavon

Carmarthen Quins 22 - 17 Bridgend

Pontypridd 19 - 17 Merthyr

RGC 27 - 11 Ebbw Vale

Admiral National Championship

Tata Steel 18 - 21 Trebanos

WRU Championship Cup

Bargoed P - P Glamorgan Wanderers

Maesteg Quins 19 - 25 Neath

Ystrad Rhondda 24 - 46 Narberth

WRU Championship Plate

Beddau 27 - 38 Cardiff Met

Cross Keys 19 - 15 Ystalyfera

WRU Plate

Round 1

Aberystwyth v Bonymaen

Gowerton 27 - 26 Llangennech

Newbridge 34 - 13 Mountain Ash

Newcastle Emlyn 19 - 12 Rhydyfelin

St Josephs 0 - 20 Brecon

WRU Bowl

Round 1

Aberavon Green Stars 43 - 14 Llandeilo

Chepstow 10 - 34 Abertysswg

Haverfordwest 5 - 18 Fairwater

Machynlleth 12 - 24 Bryncethin

RTB Ebbw Vale 15 - 16 Swansea Uplands

St Clears 27 - 29 Tumble

WRU Shield

Quarter final

Crumlin 51 - 15 Holyhead

Ferndale 14 - 10 Ruthin II

Pontardawe 35 - 20 Beaufort

Admiral National Championship

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Blaenavon 11 - 18 Brynmawr

Dowlais 29 - 12 Senghenydd

Nelson 17 - 10 Pontypool United

Risca 13 - 31 Monmouth

Division 1 East Central

Dinas Powys 12 - 11 Barry

Porth Harlequins 59 - 28 Ynysybwl

Treorchy P - P Rhiwbina

Division 1 North

Bethesda 13 - 3 Caernarfon

Bro Ffestiniog P - P Bala

COBRA 3 - 22 Ruthin

Dolgellau P - P Nant Conwy

Llangefni 10 - 46 Llandudno

Pwllheli P - P Dinbych

Division 1 West Central

Birchgrove 34 - 15 Brynamman

Bridgend Athletic 36 - 0 Waunarlwydd

Glynneath 10 - 22 Skewen

Nantyffyllon 21 - 27 Kenfig Hill

Tondu 19 - 18 Dunvant

Division 1 West

Crymych 24 - 14 Gorseinon

Penclawdd 23 - 43 Yr Hendy

Whitland P - P Llanelli Wanderers

Division 2 East

Blackwood 12 - 26 Caldicot

Caerleon 14 - 19 Abergavenny

Croesyceiliog 8 - 20 Ynysddu

Oakdale 10 - 43 Newport HSOB

Talywain 24 - 5 Cwmbran

Division 2 East Central

Abercynon 28 - 17 Caerphilly

Aberdare 20 - 27 Abercwmboi

Cowbridge 24 - 17 Treharris

Gilfach Goch 18 - 36 Llantwit Fardre

Llantrisant 26 - 32 Llanishen

Taffs Well 7 - 29 Cilfynydd

Division 2 North

Bangor 8 - 24 Colwyn Bay

Mold P - P Welshpool

Nant Conwy II 57 - 5 Rhyl & District

Shotton Steel P - P Abergele

Wrexham 59 - 3 Newtown

Division 2 West Central

Bridgend Sports 20 - 31 Heol y Cyw

Builth Wells 18 - 0 Aberavon Quins

Maesteg Celtic P - P Ystradgynlais

Pencoed 29 - 22 Resolven

Pyle 25 - 17 Porthcawl

Seven Sisters 7 - 10 Morriston

Division 2 West

Carmarthen Athletic P - P Kidwelly

Fishguard 10 - 7 Burry Port

Loughor 20 - 27 Tycroes

Mumbles 27 - 24 Pontyberem

Pontarddulais 24 - 25 Nantgaredig

Tenby United 17 - 21 Milford Haven

Division 3 East A

Abercarn 25 - 8 Llanhilleth

Abertillery B G 29 - 12 Blaina

Deri P - P Usk

Rhymney 64 - 19 Machen

Tredegar Ironsides P - P Garndiffaith

Division 3 East Central A

CR Cymry Caerdydd 23 - 14 Canton

Llanharan 33 - 8 Tylorstown

Penarth 10 - 18 Pontyclun

Penygraig 14 - 12 Pentyrch

St Albans 29 - 24 Old Illtydians

Division 3 North

Flint P - P Llangefni II

Llanidloes 71 - 0 Wrexham II

Menai Bridge P - P Rhosllanerchrugog

Pwllheli II 27 - 12 Mold II

Division 3 West Central A

Abercrave 17 - 8 Bryncoch

Cwmafan P - P Vardre

Cwmllynfell 8 - 22 Taibach

Tonmawr 22 - 15 Cwmgors

Division 3 West A

Cardigan 13 - 34 Lampeter Town

Laugharne 36 - 0 Tregaron

Pembroke Dock Quins 18 - 17 Neyland

St Davids 5 - 19 Llangwm

Division 3 East B

Blackwood Stars 0 - 67 Fleur De Lys

Hafodyrynys 26 - 33 Whitehead

New Panteg P - P St Julians HSOB

New Tredegar 14 - 41 Newport Saracens

Trinant P - P Nantyglo

Division 3 East Central B

Cefn Coed 24 - 17 Hirwaun

Gwernyfed 24 - 31 Caerau Ely

Llandaff 41 - 24 Ynysowen

Llantwit Major P - P Treherbert

Tonyrefail 40 - 14 Old Penarthians

Wattstown P - P Llandaff North

Division 3 West Central B

Briton Ferry P - P Alltwen

Cefn Cribwr 10 - 3 Pontrhydyfen

Glais 7 - 38 Neath Athletic

Maesteg 28 - 14 Glyncorrwg

Penlan 14 - 6 Crynant

Division 3 West B

Betws 5 - 18 Cefneithin

Bynea 19 - 34 Amman United

Llandybie 12 - 8 Penygroes

New Dock Stars 25 - 6 Llangadog

Division 3 East C

Bettws 5 - 15 Crickhowell

Magor 0 - 51 Pontllanfraith

West Mon P - P Hollybush

Division 3 East Central C

Cardiff Internationals - Whitchurch

Division 3 West Central C

Cwmtwrch 25 - 14 Ogmore Vale

Fall Bay 33 - 18 Cwmgwrach

Pantyffynnon 6 - 81 Tonna

Pontycymmer 19 - 5 Pontyates

South Gower P - P Penybanc

Division 3 East D

Abersychan 19 - 24 Old Tyleryan

Cwmcarn United 25 - 33 Trefil

