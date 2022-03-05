Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Cardiff scrum-half Tomos Williams gets to grips with Antoine Dupont during the Heineken Champions Cup match against Toulouse in December 2021

Scrum-half Tomos Williams says Wales must limit the opportunities for France captain Antoine Dupont in the Six Nations encounter on 11 March.

Williams has proved one of Wales' most consistent Six Nations performers this term but will face the ultimate test against the world player of the year

"I think everyone knows how good a player he is," said Williams.

"We've just got to give him as few opportunities as possible. You have to always be on your toes around him."

The Wales scrum-half added: "He is a big threat on both sides of the ball.

"I think the last couple of seasons he has been outstanding. He seems confident enough in himself that he can do a job."

Williams accepts that France are a team with "threats all across the park" as they are two wins away from landing a first Six Nations title and Grand Slam since 2010.

Although Wales have won four of their past five Six Nations home games against the unbeaten tournament leaders, current form suggests they face a tough task.

France have reeled off six successive victories this season, with New Zealand and Ireland among their scalps, and they triumphed in the Welsh capital two years ago.

Wales saw Grand Slam hopes last season wrecked by a 32-30 defeat in Paris, and Williams said: "It is a big task, but I think we owe them one from last year.

"I think they have got threats all across the park - their back-three, their centres, and their half-backs, they are all great players.

"They can play a good power game as well, and they are dangerous at the moment.

"They look confident both sides of the ball, and with Shaun Edwards [France's former Wales defence coach] it is built on defence, and their defence is going well.

"Their breakdown work is good, so we are going to have to be on the money there as well."

Williams, 27, has established himself as Wales' number one and his form was highlighted by a brilliant pass that set up wing Josh Adams' try and sparked a second-half fightback against England at Twickenham in the 23-19 defeat.

"I am enjoying it," said Williams, who has played 32 internationals for Wales.

"I picked up a couple of injuries, and I'm just happy to be fit at the moment for a decent stretch.

"It's frustrating when you are injured. I'm loving it at the moment and grateful for the opportunity."