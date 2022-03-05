Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jimmy O'Brien scored two late tries as Leinster eased their way to victory

United Rugby Championship: Benetton v Leinster Benetton (3) 17 Try: Piantella, Cannone Cons: Smith 2 Pen: Smith Leinster (28) 61 Tries: Deegan, Cronin 2, Larmour, R Byrne, Tracy 2, J O'Brien 2 Cons: R Byrne 7, J O'Brien

Leinster reclaimed top spot in the United Rugby Championship as the reigning league champions routed Benetton in Treviso.

Ross Byrne notched 19 points including the bonus-point try shortly before half-time.

Hookers Sean Cronin and James Tracy each crossed twice as the province's maul proved too much for the Italian hosts.

Leinster sit four points above Ulster, who they meet in Belfast next Saturday.

Having temporarily been demoted to second after Ulster's commanding win over Cardiff on Friday, Leinster - without a large contingent of Ireland internationals, produced a statement performance in a one-sided contest.

Max Deegan's fifth minute pick-and-go try set the tone for a dominant display, with Cronin and the lively Jordan Larmour adding to the tally before Byrne finished an impressive move by cutting back against the grain to slide through a gap and claim the bonus-point score.

After Cronin went over for his second, Benetton were rewarded for their perseverance in the face of relentless waves of pressure when 20-year-old lock Nicola Piantella spotted a gap at the edge of a ruck and charged through, holding off the challenge of Larmour to ground.

Leinster's pack were enjoying total control at the set-piece, with Benetton's defence unable to defend their maul as Tracy benefitted from another rolling effort just minutes after replacing Cronin.

Jimmy O'Brien, temporarily released from Ireland camp after receiving a late call-up to the Six Nations squad on the back of impressive club form, continued his excellent run with a pair of late scores either side of Tracy's second.

Niccolo Cannone's 75th minute effort saw the hosts chalk up a late consolation, but did little to mask the emphatic scoreline.

Benetton: Coetzee; Pani, Riera, Drago, Smith; Albornoz, Garbisi; Zani, Els, Chaparro, Piantella, Wegner; Meggiato, Cannone, Halafihi.

Replacements: Baravalle, Drudi, Traore, Steyn, Izekor, Petrozzi, Zanon, Sperandio.

Leinster: J O'Brien; Larmour, Osborne, H Byrne, T O'Brien; R Byrne, McGrath (capt.); Dooley, Cronin, Clarkson, Molony, McCarthy; Ruddock, Penny, Deegan.

Replacements: Tracy, E Byrne, Ala'alatoa, Toner, Leavy, Foley, O'Loughlin, Kearney.