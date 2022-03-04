Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland's players representatives have welcomed the review recommendations as "a welcome first step on a new journey towards a new era"

IRFU chief Kevin Potts has formally apologised to Ireland's players for failures in the women's game.

It comes as Irish rugby's governing body has agreed to implement all 30 recommendations made by an independent panel following a review into the women's team's failure to qualify for the 2021 World Cup.

These include an additional 1m euro of annual funding to women's rugby in Ireland and the creation of a full-time 'head of women's performance and pathways' role.

Players representatives have welcomed the recommendations, while the IRFU has also appointed a full-time team manager to take charge of team logistics.

Both sides, who were publicly at loggerheads in the latter months of 2021 after defeats by Spain and Scotland ended their World Cup hopes, have expressed optimism that the review can prompt a new beginning for Irish women's rugby.

IRFU chief Potts - who came into the role in January - apologised to the women's players for "falling short" of their commitment to "building success together".

"We are committed to putting that right and we regard the recommendations of this independent review as solid basis from which to reignite the long-term development of women's rugby in Ireland.

"We accept the independent review's recommendations in full. Some are in place and we are already acting on many of them."

Recommendations made by the independent review panel include:

Creation of a head of women's performance and pathways role.

Upgrading of women's 15-a-side athletic performance coach and performance analyst to full-time roles.

Provision of a dedicated women's 15-a-side nutritionist.

Assistant coach (currently occupied by former captain Niamh Briggs) becoming a full-time role.

Creating a culture of consultation and engagement with players, including an annual culture health check of players to gather information to ensure values and standards are agreed and applied.

In December a large group of past and present players wrote to the Irish Government expressing a loss of "all trust and confidence in the IRFU", a move that was rebuked by the governing body.

Since then Greg McWilliams has replaced Adam Griggs as head coach while Anthony Eddy, who found himself at the centre of the row for insisting the 15-a-side game had not been overlooked in favour of the sevens programme - has stepped down from his position as director of rugby.

With the new head of performance and pathways role to be advertised imminently and the appointment of a team manager, Potts confirmed the role of director of women's rugby has "gone".

Players representatives welcome recommendations

A statement signed by former captains Ciara Griffin and Claire Molloy alongside recently retired prop Lindsay Peat and hooker Cliodhna Moloney on behalf of the players welcomed the commitment to implementing the review's recommendations as an opportunity to "look to the future with greater confidence than ever before."

They praised Potts for his leadership and "proactive and inclusive" approach to the discussions while reiterating that Friday's announcement was just the first step towards a "new era" for the women's game in Ireland.

Moloney was the first current player to public speak out against Eddy's comments last year, likening them to "slurry spreading".

The Wasps hooker was a surprise omission from Ireland's 38-player panel for the upcoming Six Nations, but Potts "absolutely guaranteed" that the decision was taken solely on the basis of form.

Another broader structural review of the implementation of the IRFU's 2018-2023 Women in Rugby Action Plan remains ongoing.

Most of the main targets stated in the plan, including a top-six World Cup placing, qualification for the 2020 Olympics and a Six Nations title, were not met.