Saracens' Elliott Daly (left) and Leicester Tigers' George Ford (right) both return to strengthen their clubs for the match at the StoneX Stadium

Gallagher Premiership Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Saturday, 5 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England internationals Elliot Daly and Nick Tompkins return for Saracens in their top-of-the-table meeting with runaway leaders Leicester.

Scrum-half Aled Davies is also back, as are Sean Maitland, Jackson Wray, Andy Christie and Callum Hunter-Hill.

George Ford also returns from England duty to captain Tigers, with back-rower Ollie Chessum making his first club appearance in six weeks.

James Whitcombe, Nic Dolly and Harry Potter are among seven other changes.

Matias Moroni comes into the centre to partner Matt Scott, Kini Murimurivalu is back on the wing after six weeks out with injury, with Potter on the opposite side.

Tommy Reffell makes up the back row with Chessum, who was released from England's training camp this week, and George Martin.

Tigers are without Ellis Genge, Freddie Steward and Ben Youngs, who are ineligible after spending the week with England ahead of the final fortnight of the Six Nations.

Tigers go into the match hoping to stretch their 16-point lead at the top of the Premiership, having only lost twice this season, and travel to the StoneX Stadium looking for a fifth win in a row.

Victory over Saracens would be Tigers' first league double over the London side since the 2008-09 season, having edged the first game this season at Welford Road 13-12 in round three.

Like fly-half Ford and Chessum, full-back Daly was not part of Eddie Jones' 25-man training camp in Bristol, enabling him to return to the Sarries side that shows seven changes from the derby win over London Irish.

Wales centre Tompkins returns, having scored in their Six Nations defeat by England at Twickenham, while compatriot Davies is fit again to start after five weeks out with injury.

Wray and Christie join Billy Vunipola in the back row, while Callum Hunter-Hill teams up again with Tim Swinson at lock.

Sarries take on Tigers having lost three of their past five Premiership matches, but have only lost once in the league at home since September 2020 and have beaten Tigers in seven of the past eight games on their own patch.

Saracens: Daly, Maitland, Lozowski, Tompkins, Lewington; Goode, Davies; Mako Vunipola (capt), Woolstencroft, Koch, Hunter-Hill, Swinson, Christie, Wray, B Vunipola.

Replacements:Segun, Taylor, De Haas, Earl, McFarland, Wainwright, Barrington, Lewis.

Leicester: Burns, Potter, Moroni, Scott, Murimurivalu; Ford (capt), Van Poortvliet; Whitcombe, Dolly, Heyes, Green, Snyman, Chessum, Reffell, Martin.

Replacements: Nadolo, Porter, Wigglesworth, Wiese, Wells, Leatigaga, van Wyk, Clare.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys