Wales fly-half Dan Biggar returns to the Northampton team for the first time since 29 January

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 5 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Ruan Ackermann captains Gloucester, with Lewis Ludlam away on England duty, as they look for a return to winning ways following back-to-back defeats.

Billy Twelvetrees starts at centre, with Ben Meehan at scrum-half as George Skivington makes five changes.

Northampton are boosted by the return of Wales fly-half Dan Biggar, who takes over from James Grayson.

Scotland full-back Rory Hutchinson replaces George Furbank and Teimana Harrison returns in the back row.

Saints, who have lost three games in a row, kick off in ninth place, eight points adrift of the top four.

Gloucester are two points short of the play-off places in sixth, having been second behind Leicester in early February.

Harry Elrington and Santiago Socino come into the front row, but Wales international Louis Rees-Zammit again starts on the bench, having done so for their 35-23 defeat at leaders Leicester last weekend.

Saints won 31-26 on their last visit to Kingsholm in September 2021, but none of their four try-scorers on that occasion will start this time, though Grayson and Nick Auterac are among the replacements.

Apart from Harrison, the only other change in their pack sees Sam Matavesi restored to the hooker role, having played in the back row against Exeter last Sunday.

Saints forwards coach Phil Dowson told BBC Radio Northampton:

"I've got a huge amount of respect for George Skivington, I played with him numerous times and he's a bright man.

"He's got a system there that's working incredibly well for them. They have a very strong maul game, and a very strong defensive set-up with Dom Waldouck coaching that excellently.

"We know the challenge there, we know how they want to play, so it's up to us to try and stop it and put our game on them."

Gloucester: Moyle; Carreras, Seabrook, Twelvetrees, Thorley; Hastings, Meehan; Elrington, Socino, Balmain, Clarke, Alemanno, Reid Clement, Ackermann (capt).

Replacements: Walker, Rapava-Ruskin, Ford-Robinson, Davidson, Craig, Chapman, Barton, Rees-Zammit.

Northampton: Hutchinson; Skosan, Proctor, Dingwall (capt), Collins; Bigger, Mitchell; Iyogun, Matavesi, Painter, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Coles, Harrison, Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Auterac, Hill, Nansen, Wilkins, James, Grayson, Francis.