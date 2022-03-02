Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Luke Cowan-Dickie was hurt as he won his 34th cap for England

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie could miss the rest of the season after injuring knee ligaments.

The 28-year-old Exeter captain limped off in the first half of England's Six Nations win over Wales last week.

"It's a pretty significant injury. It's an operative injury on a knee ligament and a bit of cartilage damage," said Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter.

"He's definitely going to be out for a significant period of time, possibly the rest of the season."

It means Saracens' Jamie George is likely to be England's first-choice hooker for the rest of the Six Nations, with Newcastle's Jamie Blamire backing him up.

Cowan-Dickie missed the start of the Premiership season having won three Test caps for the British and Irish Lions in South Africa last summer.

The Cornishman then injured ankle ligaments in October, limiting him to just eight games for Exeter this season.

"It's a big blow, he's a very important player here, a very good player," Baxter added to BBC Sport.

"We've got some hope that he could feature right at the tail end of the season, particularly if we can extend the season by being in the top four, but it's a little early for us to say yet.

"He was there and cemented in as a starter in the England team, part of their leadership group and going very well with England, so it's a personal blow to him as well.

"But he's a very good rehabber, and if there's a chance of being back before the end of the season then he's the kind of guy who can do it, so let's not write him off quite yet."