Dan Lydiate played 26 minutes against Leinster returning from a knee injury suffered playing for Wales against Ireland in February 2021

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys v Zebre Parma Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea Date: Sunday, 6 March Time: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Watch S4C coverage via iPlayer. Live updates. Report BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 6 March from 18:00 GMT and later on demand

Dan Lydiate will make his first start in 13 months when Ospreys host Zebre in the United Rugby Championship on Sunday.

The Wales forward, who returned from the bench two weeks ago after a year on the sidelines with a knee injury, is one of two changes from the 29-7 defeat at Leinster.

Rhys Davies returns in the second row.

Scott Baldwin is on the bench and could make his first appearance since rejoining the region from Worcester.

Lydiate will start at blind-side with Ethan Roots switching to number eight in a back-row reshuffle that also sees Morgan Morris move to open-side and Harri Deaves drop to the bench.

Will Griffiths is also among the replacements as he makes way for lock Davies in the starting XV.

Zebre are bottom of the URC table and without a victory in any competition for more than a year. Ospreys, in seventh place, are seeking a fourth successive home victory.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "Zebre are a massive test for us because it's a test of our mentality and ability to bounce back from a poor result, so we are focused on what we have to do.

"They are a big physical side with a good set-piece and if we play into their hands they will try and manhandle us.

"We have to control what we do so we negate their strengths."

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Keelan Giles, Michael Collins, Keiran Williams, Luke Morgan; Stephen Myler, Rhys Webb (capt); Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Tom Botha, Rhys Davies, Bradley Davies, Dan Lydiate, Morgan Morris, Ethan Roots.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Rhodri Jones, Rhys Henry, Will Griffiths, Harri Deaves, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Mat Protheroe

Zebre Parma: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Referee: Andy Brace (IRFU)

Assistants: Gwyn Morris & Wayne Davies (WRU)

TMO: Joy Neville (IRFU)