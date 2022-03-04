Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gareth Davies has played in three United Rugby Championship matches and one European Champions Cup game for Scarlets this season.

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Glasgow Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 5 March Time: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales. Report BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 6 March from 18:00 GMT and later on demand

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies will start for Scarlets against Glasgow after being released for the weekend from international duty.

Outside-half Rhys Patchell returns alongside him as Dwayne Peel makes seven changes and a positional switch from last month's defeat at home to Connacht.

Also returning are forwards Javan Sebastian, Jac Price, Blade Thomson, and Dan Davis and wing Steff Evans.

Tom Rogers switches to full-back.

Ioan Nicholas, who is rested because of a hamstring issue, makes way at 15 for Rogers, who moves from the right-wing berth to accommodate Evans. Nicholas drops out of the squad, as does Dan Jones with Sam Costelow coming on to the bench as fly-half cover.

Scotland international Sebastian is handed his first start of the season.

Glasgow have triumphed on their last two visits to Parc y Scarlets and are third in the URC table after five successive victories. Scarlets, in 13th place, are aiming to prevent a third successive URC loss.

Scarlets: Tom Rogers; Steff Evans, Johnny Williams, Scott Williams (capt), Ryan Conbeer; Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies; Steff Thomas, Daf Hughes, Javan Sebastian, Sam Lousi, Jac Price, Blade Thomson, Dan Davis, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Marc Jones, Kemsley Mathias, Samson Lee, Aaron Shingler, Carwyn Tuipulotu, Dane Blacker, Sam Costelow, Joe Roberts.

Glasgow: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

Assistants: Elgan Williams & Steffan Edwards (WRU)

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU)