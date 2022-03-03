Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Eddy rejected the suggestion that the women's 15-a-side game in Ireland played second fiddle to the sevens set-up

IRFU women's rugby director Anthony Eddy has left his post.

The announcement comes a day before Irish rugby's governing body is expected to publish an independent report into the women's team's failure to qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

In December a large group of past and present players wrote to the Irish Government expressing a loss of "all trust and confidence in the IRFU".

The IRFU responded by saying it refuted the "overall tenor" of the letter.

Eddy will not immediately be replaced, with the IRFU committing to "ensuring his duties pass to existing staff, while taking time to reassess the future requirements for the women's and sevens games."

After Ireland's World Cup aspirations were ended with deflating qualifying tournament defeats by Spain and Scotland, the IRFU sanctioned a review into the team's failure to reach the tournament in New Zealand.

The governing body had initially planned to conduct a standard internal review but later decided it would be "entirely independent".

'I've decided to change things up' - Eddy

Australian Eddy - who took up the role in 2014 - found himself publicly at loggerheads with a number of past and present players in the aftermath of the World Cup qualifying campaign when he insisted the 15-a-side game had not been overlooked in favour of the sevens set-up.

Those comments prompted an angry action from a number of prominent figures within the Irish women's game, including current hooker Cliodhna Moloney who likened Eddy's remarks to "slurry spreading".

In announcing his departure, Eddy cited a desire to be closer to home as the main factor behind the decision.

"The last two years during Covid have given me time to reflect on the next phase of my career and life," he said.

"It can be difficult living so far from home, family and friends. Having assessed everything, I've decided to change things up, and seek new opportunities."

The team's coaching staff has since been changed with Greg McWilliams replacing Adam Griggs at the helm and former captain Niamh Briggs coming in as assistant as Ireland prepare for the upcoming Six Nations.

On Friday afternoon former Welsh international Amanda Bennett will present the findings of her review into Ireland's 2023 World Cup qualifying failure before new IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts gives his take on the review and the next steps for women's rugby in the country.