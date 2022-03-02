Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Cardiff Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 4 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday, 6 March from 18:00 GMT and later on demand

Iain Henderson will make his third Ulster appearance of the season as he returns for the visit of Cardiff.

The captain will be joined in the pack by flanker Jordi Murphy, who is set to return from a 10-month absence.

Welsh flanker Josh Navidi will make his first appearance since October having recovered from a shoulder injury.

Released Wales players Ellis Jenkins and Willis Halaholo also start with James Ratti and Rhys Carre named on the replacements bench.

Lock Henderson was one of 11 Ireland players released back to his province for the weekend's fixtures, having missed the win over Italy after testing positive for Covid-19.

The British and Irish Lion was not selected for Ireland's opener against Wales as he recovered from an ankle injury sustained in December, but returned off the bench in their defeat by France a week later.

Robert Baloucoune and James Hume are also named in the Ulster XV having been loaned back to the province before returning to the Irish camp for the final two weeks of Six Nations action.

Murphy will add further experience to the pack having recovered from a knee and foot injuries that have kept him sidelined since May.

The 30-year-old joins Marcus Rea and Nick Timoney in the back row, with World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen among the replacements.

Also on the bench is the returning John Cooney, who is set for his first appearance in nearly two months having shaken off a calf injury.

The visitors welcome back Navidi after four months out following shoulder surgery and he will line up at open-side flanker, with Jenkins at blind-side and James Botham at number eight.

Prop Brad Thyer will make his first appearance of the season at loose-head prop.

Cardiff sit 12th in the table but have played only seven games this season - the fewest of any team in the league.

'Kingspan somewhere you want to play' - Dai Young

"Going to Belfast is a massive challenge, but it's a great place to play rugby, and that's the first thing," said Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young.

"It's a cauldron of rugby and the supporters there are fantastic. For me, it's a venue you want to play at.

"People talk about daunting places to play, and yes it's a tough place to go but it's a fantastic atmosphere, whether it's with you or against you. So yes it is somewhere you want to go to play.

"Hopefully a part of our upward trend is going to places and getting results. But Ulster's form this season has shown how tough it's going to be for us."

Ulster: Moore; Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, Moxham, Burns, Doak; Warwick, Andrew, Moore, O'Connor, Henderson (Capt.); Murphy, Marcus Rea, Timoney.

Replacements: Stewart, McGrath, Milasinovich, Carter, Vermeulen, Cooney, Madigan, Sexton.

Cardiff: Amos; Lane, Lee-Lo, Halaholo, Summerhill; Evans, L Williams; Thyer, Myhill, Arhip, Turnbull (capt.), Screech; Jenkins, Navidi, Botham.

Replacements: Assiratti, Carré, Davies-King, T Williams, Ratti, Hill, Thomas, Morgan.