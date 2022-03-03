Madigan last featured for Ireland nearly six years ago against South Africa

Ian Madigan says he has not given up hope of resurrecting his international career but acknowledges he is "a long way away at the moment".

The 32-year-old fly-half last played for Ireland in 2016 and injury has restricted him to just two appearances off the bench for Ulster this season.

He joined the province in 2020 having spent the previous four years in France and England.

The Dubliner has 30 Ireland caps to his name and played in the 2015 World Cup.

With Billy Burns the clear first choice fly-half at Kingspan Stadium, Madigan admits a lot must change if he is to return to the Ireland fold but insists he is not ready to give up on the ambition that motivated him to return to Irish soil two years ago.

"It was definitely one of my goals at the start of the year," he told Rory Best and Tommy Bowe on this weeks Ulster Rugby Show, which airs on Thursday at 22:00 GMT on BBC Two NI.

"I thought I put together a really good pre-season, then picked up a niggling injury at the start of the year and my season just hasn't got going.

"While this year's been frustrating I knew when I was playing well last year that I might not have been a million miles away."

Madigan has made 27 appearances since joining the northern province, famously helping them in to the 2019-20 Pro14 final with a last-gasp penalty against Edinburgh.

However regular game-time has been hard to come by, while competition for a place in the international set-up remains even more fierce with Burns himself not involved in the current Six Nations squad.

"If I can put together some good form for Ulster - that's where it has to start," Madigan continued.

"If you're not getting selected as first choice for your province you're not really going to be in with a chance and I'm under no illusions there.

"My body is in good shape, I'm still loving it and I know if I can put together a string of good games. You never want to completely give up but I know I'm still a long way away at the moment."

Madigan thriving in mentor role

Although his playing time since arriving in Belfast has been limited, Madigan has been lauded for his impact within the team environment, particularly among Ulster's younger contingent.

Having won World Cup matches and multiple trophies in his time with Leinster, it has been ulster's hope that Madigan can impart some of his experiences onto an exciting crop of young talent.

"It's really nice to hear that," Madigan responded when told of the glowing reviews of his influence.

"I do genuinely love coming in here every morning and working with some of the younger guys coming through. I think the role and the timing of me coming to Ulster worked out really well because there was younger guys at out-half like Mikey Lowry, younger centres like Stewart Moore and James Hume, no we've got a younger half-back in Nathan Doak.

Madigan has been praised for his role in nurturing young talent during his time at Ulster

"It's not like I'm telling them what to do. These guys are all brilliant players in their own right but there might be one or two things I see in training that I can go 'look, this drill might help you' or 'what's your decision making there?'

"I can work alongside the coaches as well. The coaches are great in that I can go up to them and go 'I have an idea the might work for Stewart Moore and how he's putting a kick through, this drill might help' and they'll go 'yeah perfect, fire away', you set up a drill at the end of training tomorrow then two or three games later you see it coming to fruition in a match.

"I get a lot of satisfaction out of it. I think in games when you're not in the 23 I still think 'let's get something out of this week' whether it's conditioning in the gym or working with some of the younger players and reviewing their games.

Madigan is in line for his third appearance of the season having been named among the replacements for Friday's visit of Cardiff.