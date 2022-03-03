Dean Ryan is a former England international who has coached Bristol, Gloucester and Worcester

United Rugby Championship: Munster v Dragons Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 5 March Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday, 6 March from 18:00 GMT and later on demand

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan admits tense times have occurred within the region during a season of struggle.

Dragons have only managed one win and a draw in 12 games this campaign, with the solitary victory coming away against Connacht in October.

There has been no win in the last nine matches leaving Ryan's side 15th in the United Rugby Championship table with only Zebre below them.

"There are times when it can be tense because we haven't won," he said.

"We've got to look at how we keep improving. We are trying to change the way that we approach games and the way that the Dragons has traditionally developed people.

"Sometimes that's tough. At the same time, the players have been outstanding with their attitude, their willingness to look at different ways, and the growth of some of our youngsters has been significant.

"We shouldn't lose sight of the growth of an Aneurin Owen, Chris Coleman, Ben Carter.

"Those players are showing the sort of behaviours and the way forward for the Dragons in the future.

"Combine that with people coming in the next six months or so and that keeps us on a focus of how we can get better."

Ryan has won just 17 of 58 games in charge of Dragons, but they have recruited Ulster and Wales hooker Bradley Roberts, Clermont fly-half JJ Hanrahan, Ospreys and Wales prop Rhodri Jones, Bath centre Max Clark and Exeter forward Sean Lonsdale for next season.

When asked if he was pleased with the progress made during his reign, Ryan replied: "If we take results, the obvious answer would be no. [But when you] understand the challenge of the Dragons and taking it to a different place culturally, I think it's a significantly different place.

"I think now we just have to be stable, to allow people to get better. The type of person here now is ambitious and aspirational, albeit there's always a challenge of resources when we don't get the same level of finance that everyone else does.

"I feel the squad is healthier and leaner, which carries some risk, but it is very upward-looking in terms of what they want to achieve individually and collectively."

Ryan was appointed in 2019 on a three-year contract which runs out at the end of the season.

Negotiations over the future are continuing with Dragons chairman David Buttress.

"Conversations between me and David are always ongoing about what is right for the Dragons," said Ryan. "We will keep them between ourselves."

Dragons travel next to face Munster in the United Rugby Championship on 5 March.