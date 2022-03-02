Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rhys Davies is a former Wales Under-20s lock

Lock Rhys Davies has signed a three-year contract extension to stay at Ospreys until 2025.

The Swansea-born 23-year-old has made 30 appearances since joining Ospreys from Bath in 2020.

Having been linked with a move back to English rugby from Ospreys, Davies is now committed to the United Rugby Championship team.

"It was flattering to be talked about but the Ospreys is the only place I want to be," said Davies.

"I feel I have grown as a person and a player here. I feel like I am learning all the time and I really enjoy working with Toby [Booth] and the coaches.

"Joining the Ospreys has been everything I hoped for and it's been brilliant. There are no cliques in this team and we all train hard and play hard for each other.

"I know I have to keep playing as often as I can to cement my place here, but ultimately rugby is about winning, and the Ospreys want to win.

"We are definitely building a team here to achieve that and to compete at the highest level."

Davies was an uncapped member of Wales' 2021 autumn internationals squad and counts Wales and British and Irish Lions locks Alun Wyn Jones and Adam Beard among his Ospreys second-row rivals.

Ospreys boss Booth said: "Second row is a highly competitive position at the Ospreys, with Welsh internationals and British and Irish Lions all vying for places.

"Rhys' development is a credit to his work ethic and desire to get the best out if himself and is why his performances caught the eye of clubs across the border.

"His decision to stay is testament to the programme we have at the Ospreys and the opportunities he has been given to prove himself."