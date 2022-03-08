The Six Nations has featured some of the most prolific try-scorers in the history of the modern game - but who is the most deadly in the tournament's history?

Former British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton and ex-England scrum-half Danny Care ask and answer that question on the latest episode of Six Nations Greatest.

Their top six try-scorers are ranked in reverse order below. Agree? Disagree? You can reorder their selection in our vote at the bottom of the page.

6. Ben Cohen (England)

Who? Standing 6ft 2in and weighing more than 16st, wing Cohen was a key member of England's World Cup-winning team of 2003. He scored 31 tries in 57 Tests, 13 of them in the Six Nations, before retiring in 2011.

Warburton: "Ben Cohen was a new breed of winger when he arrived on the scene. He was big, physical, powerful, but really fast, with great acceleration.

"I used to love his boots as well. I saw his boots and went out and bought the same when I was a teenager."

5. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

Who? The current Scotland captain, Hogg has made long-distance solo scores something of a speciality. He scored his first Test try as a teenager in a Six Nations defeat by France in 2012 and has crossed in every tournament since up to this year.

Warburton: "He's got that individual brilliance. If I was a young kid watching the Six Nations, I'd love watching Stuart Hogg."

Care: "He doesn't just score you an easy try. He'll score you an absolute worldie."

4. Jason Robinson (England)

Who? Robinson switched to union after a stellar rugby league career and took to the 15-man code instantly. His searing pace and vicious side-step made him a constant menace to opposition defences. He scored 28 tries in 51 games for England.

Warburton: "He was just so muscle-bound and explosive. If you could get near him you probably wouldn't be able to hang on to him."

Care: "He would just skin you alive. I actually feel privileged that I got to experience his little stutter step on me, even if it made me look like an absolute idiot.

"He had unbelievable feet - next level. The type of player you would pay your money just to go and watch him play. He was one of a kind."

3. George North (Wales)

Who? North burst on to the Test scene by scoring two debut tries against South Africa as an 18-year-old. Plenty more have followed since, including 22 in the Six Nations, with his size, pace and bravery making him a formidable finishing force.

Warburton: "It's been hard for him to manage the level of expectation because he set the bar so high, so young.

"Biomechanically, he's very gifted. All of those things in the mix make him a very gifted athlete and player.

"He could really take this list and put it to the sword. Considering he's second in the list for tries scored and he's 29, that's pretty impressive."

Care: "I remember the first time I saw him play, I thought 'I don't want to try and tackle him'. It's almost not fair. When Wales were on he was on the end of everything.

"I've always been a massive fan."

2. Brian O'Driscoll (Ireland)

Who? The leading try-scorer, not just in Six Nations history, but in the entire, pre-Italy history of the tournament too. 'Bod' could do it all. Wrecking-ball bravery, a classy line-break, a jink worthy of Nijinsky.

Care: "He was the go-to guy. You give him the ball when you need something happening.

"In magic moments you look for your big players, and on the final day of the 2009 Championship Brian O'Driscoll stepped up.

"Ireland were chasing a first Grand Slam in 61 years, but a strong Wales side in Cardiff stood between them and the clean sweep.

"O'Driscoll scored a canny pick-and-go try to put his side ahead for the first time in the match and then potted a 78th-minute drop goal to snatch the lead for the second and final time after the hosts had fought back."

1. Shane Williams (Wales)

Who? Williams was a bundle of fast-twitch fibres, darting through holes with blurring speed as he changed direction in an instant. The Welsh wizard scored 58 tries in 91 internationals for his country.

Care: "He was the smallest on the pitch but the hardest to tackle. He scored the big tries, the tries where you need a hero. He is the guy you give the ball to when you need to win."

Warburton: "There was a massive hole when he retired from international rugby in 2011."