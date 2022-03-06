Wales squad selector: Choose your starting XV to play France in Six Nations

Louis Rees-Zammit (right) was released from Wales squad to face England while Alex Cuthbert (left) impressed at Twickenham winning his 50th cap
Six Nations: Wales v France
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Friday, 11 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 19:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Watch highlights online & Scrum V, Sunday, 13 March 18:00 GMT and later on demand.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has some decisions to make after slipping to a second Six Nations defeat in three games against England.

So who would you pick in the starting XV to face France in Cardiff on Friday?

Josh Navidi has been re-called after injury and Louis Rees-Zammit scored for Gloucester having being dropped for the game at Twickenham.

Pivac will announce his team on Wednesday but here is your chance to make your selection.

Remember to share your picks on social media using #bbcrugby.

Wales Six Nations XV

Pick your starting XV for Wales' Six Nations game against France

