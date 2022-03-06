Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Louis Rees-Zammit (right) was released from Wales squad to face England while Alex Cuthbert (left) impressed at Twickenham winning his 50th cap

Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Friday, 11 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 19:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Watch highlights online & Scrum V, Sunday, 13 March 18:00 GMT and later on demand.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has some decisions to make after slipping to a second Six Nations defeat in three games against England.

So who would you pick in the starting XV to face France in Cardiff on Friday?

Josh Navidi has been re-called after injury and Louis Rees-Zammit scored for Gloucester having being dropped for the game at Twickenham.

Pivac will announce his team on Wednesday but here is your chance to make your selection.

