Sean Lonsdale won promotion to the Principality Premiership with RGC 1404 before spending six years with Exeter

Exeter forward Sean Lonsdale will join Dragons on a long term deal for the start of the 2022-23 season.

The 24-year-old Manchester-born lock is eligible to play for Wales through his mother.

He was educated at Rydal Penrhos School in Colwyn Bay and played for north Wales club RGC 1404 before joining Exeter in 2016.

"It's going to be a big change playing rugby back in Wales and in the United Rugby Championship," said Lonsdale.

"It's a very competitive league which will present new challenges, but I'm confident that it will only help me grow and develop as a player."

Lonsdale, who can also operate in the back row, has scored five tries in 61 appearances for the English Premiership side, winning two English Premiership titles as well as the European Champions Cup.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan said: "We're really pleased that Sean will be joining us ahead of next season.

"He's young player who is keen to be a part of the Dragons set-up and take this opportunity to return to Wales and make a big impression with us.

"Sean has learnt a huge amount during his time at Exeter and we look forward to what he can bring to our environment as we continue to build and move forward."