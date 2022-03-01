Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scott Williams played for Whitland RFC before joining Llanelli RFC prior to signing with Scarlets in 2009.

Wales international Scott Williams has signed a new contract with Scarlets.

The centre, 31, is in his second tenure with his home region after returning from a spell with the Ospreys in 2021.

Capped 58 times for Wales, Williams has made 146 appearances for Scarlets since making his debut in 2012.

"Scott has been outstanding for us since his return this season. He is a player who still has a lot to offer at the top of the game," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

"He is a player who leads by example and his performances have shown how much playing for the Scarlets means to him."

Williams said: "The Scarlets have shown a lot of faith in what I could do by bringing me back here and I want to repay them for giving me that chance.

"We haven't had the results we have wanted so far this season, but it feels like we are building something under Dwayne and I am excited by what can be achieved by this group in the next few years."

Williams has joined fellow Wales international Rhys Patchell and Tonga second row Sam Lousi in signing new deals with Scarlets.