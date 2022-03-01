Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Willis Halaholo has yet to play in this year's Six Nations and Ellis Jenkins has not played since Wales' opening defeat by Ireland

Injured lock Alun Wyn Jones has joined Wales' Six Nations camp to continue his rehabilitation from shoulder surgery - but not as part of the squad.

Cardiff centre Willis Halaholo and flanker Ellis Jenkins are among six players released by Wales for weekend United Rugby Championship games.

Back row Aaron Wainwright is available for Dragons as is scrum-half Gareth Davies for Scarlets.

Prop Rhys Carre and number eight Jamie Ratti will also return to Cardiff.

World record cap holder Jones, 36, was injured as Wales lost to New Zealand in November and was initially expected to miss the entire Six Nations.

But Ospreys boss Toby Booth has since said Jones could be fit towards the end of the tournament.

Another veteran, fly-half Rhys Priestland, has also returned to Cardiff to continue his recovery from a calf problem.

In addition, English clubs have first call on Wales' exiled players for top flight action at the weekend, who include Northampton's Dan Biggar, Bristol's Callum Sheedy, Bath's Taulupe Faletau and Louis Rees-Zammit of Gloucester.

After Wales host France on Friday, 11 March, Italy come to Cardiff in the final round on Saturday, 19 March.

On Friday, 4 March Cardiff go to Ulster with Scarlets hosting Glasgow and Dragons at Munster the following day.

Ospreys host Zebre on Sunday with none of their Wales contingent released ahead of France's Six Nations visit to Cardiff five days later.

Halaholo's hopes of making his mark on this year's tournament have been frustrated by hamstring and eye injuries.

He was also due to face Zebre for Cardiff on Friday, 18 January, but stormy weather forced a postponement of that game.

Wainwright and Davies were omitted from the Wales match squad for Saturday's defeat by England at Twickenham.