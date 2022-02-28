Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Maddock helped Bath win the 2008 European Challenge Cup - their last major title

Former Bath winger Joe Maddock is returning to the club as attack coach.

Maddock, 43, played 130 times for Bath from 2004 to 2010, and will join from Japanese side Toshiba Brave Lupus.

Meanwhile, Bath have announced that long-serving Worcester hooker Niall Annett will join them in the summer.

He is one of three new players for the 2022-23 season along with Munster full-back Matt Gallagher and South African back-row Wesley White, who is currently at Championship side Jersey Reds.

Prior to moving to Japan Maddock was head coach of the Canterbury team in New Zealand's Mitre 10 domestic competition.

His appointment completes a new coaching set-up for next season as Bath try to rectify problems which have seen them sit bottom of the Premiership this campaign, although no side will be relegated as part of the Rugby Football Union's 'Covid Recovery Plan' which will also see the league expand to 14 clubs next term.

Maddock will join new head coach Johann van Graan next season alongside forwards coach Neal Hatley, defence coach JP Ferreira and lineout coach Luke Charteris - all working under the leadership of director of rugby Stuart Hooper.

"Bath has always been special to me and my family," said Maddock.

"I love the club and I love the city. I'm looking forward to working with such a talented group of players and contributing to an exciting new era."

Niall Annett is a former Ireland Under-20 international and has played 127 times for Worcester

Annett, 30, played his 100th game for Worcester in March 2021 and has spent the past eight years at Sixways having started out at Ulster.

"I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who I've had the pleasure of sharing my time with at Worcester Warriors," Annett said.

"Every single member of the club has had an influence on me and I have tried desperately to be the best person I could throughout all the highs and lows during my time at the club.

"It has been a hugely enjoyable and rewarding journey from start to finish in which I have made some lifelong friends and amazing memories."

Full-back Gallagher, 25, began his career at Saracens before moving to Munster and has started three United Rugby Championship games for the province this season.

He made 46 appearances over four seasons at Saracens before leaving in 2020.

White, 26, is the son of former South Africa head coach Jake White and moved to Jersey from French side Montauban having also played in the United States with Austin Gilgronis.

"Our recruitment process continues, with further signings to follow," said Bath chief executive Tarquin MacDonald

"We have been seeking players with talent and character, people who will share our resolve to drive the club back to the top of the league, and we will be delighted to welcome Niall, Matt and Wesley to the club later this year."