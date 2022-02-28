Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Nick Tompkins has urged Wales to be "consistently relentless" in their two remaining Six Nations games.

Tompkins scored one of Wales' three tries as their fightback fell short against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Saracens centre believes Wales can improve on that attacking prowess against France and Italy.

"We need to be more consistent. It can't just be a 10-minute spell," said Tompkins.

"You can't just be a flash in the pan, you need to be consistently relentless on teams.

"Whatever that is - looking after the ball, decision-making, work-rate - I think we have those, but we need to be relentless with it, I think.

"I can't say I am not disappointed, frustrated or feeling hurt because I truly thought we were going to come back at the end.

"The fight these boys show is fantastic, but you can't have a first half like that where we give away that many points."

Wing Josh Adams and substitute scrum-half Kieran Hardy also touched down as Wales fought back from 17-0 down against England.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac later questioned the validity of England's only try, scored by Alex Dombrandt from a Welsh line-out throw close to the visitors' line

Tompkins also highlighted Wales' indiscipline as a factor in the defeat that followed losing to Ireland and beating Scotland.

"Our discipline can't let us down like that," said Tompkins.

"Against any good side, they are going to put points on you, and that's the way international rugby is. Everyone knows it."

Unbeaten France head to Cardiff on Friday, 11 March seeking a win that would put them on the brink of a Grand Slam.

With an average of 34 points in their wins to date against Italy, Ireland and Scotland, Tompkins says Wales must rise to the occasion at Principality Stadium.

"We've got to keep working hard, and we've got to click pretty quick," said Tompkins.

"We all know the job we need to do, and we've got to work hard to do it.

"We have got to come out fighting, show what it means to us and what we've learnt from the England game.

"The discipline is the thing we really need to sort out, and that comes from how we work. We will keep working on that."

Wales' tournament ends against Italy in Cardiff on Saturday, 19 March.