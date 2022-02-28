Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scrum-half Oscar Lennon played in Bristol's Premiership Cup defeat by Worcester in November

Bristol have signed Rich Lane and Oscar Lennon on one-month contracts to provide injury cover.

Full-back Lane, 28, is the captain of Championship side Bedford, where he has played since 2017.

Scrum-half Lennon, 21, joins from Hartpury College and represented Bristol twice earlier this season in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Bristol are without five scrum-halves as it stands, while their back-line has also been depleted by injuries.

Harry Randall remains with the England Six Nations squad while Andy Uren, Tom Whiteley, Max Green and Toby Venner - the latter two themselves recently signed to provide injury relief - are all out.

Full-back Charles Piutau and wingers Luke Morahan, Toby Fricker and Charlie Powell are also all on the sidelines.

Tenth-placed Bristol next face West Country rivals Bath away at the Recreation Ground on 5 March.