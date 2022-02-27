Michael Lowry is poised for a long international career after impressing with two tries on debut, says former Ireland forward Chris Henry.

The 23-year-old Ulster full-back starred as his side cruised past 12-man Italy in a one-sided Six Nations encounter at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

"What you find with good players is every time they step up a level they look good or at the very worst comfortable at that level," Henry told BBC Radio Ulster.

"You have some players when they jump up look out of their depth, for me every time I have seen Lowry play he has got better and better. Every step he has made he has looked very comfortable."

Prior to Sunday's game head coach Andy Farrell said Lowry's 5'7'' frame should be seen as an advantage, and indeed the 23-year-old's footwork and balance proved a handful for the stretched Italian defence.

"Rugby is back to being for all shapes and sizes and I love that," Henry added.

"Every player who has his stature is always questioned about their size look at Shane Williams."

"All you can ever do is come on and perform. Michael got his chance he performed really well."

Lowry's selection saw Hugo Keenan rested having started the last 18 matches, in a run stretching back to his debut against Italy in 2020.

During his run in the side Keenan firmly established himself as Ireland's first choice full-back, but Lowry's continued impressive form will ensure there is real competition for the starting berth.

"The amazing thing is three months ago when Jacob Stockdale's fit and Will Addison's fit there is a question does he even start for Ulster," said former Ireland fly-half David Humphreys.

"You get an opportunity, classic case here of a player who has come in and done really well and it is now his position for someone to come in and put him under pressure again."

'Hopefully there's a long career in green ahead of him'

Lowry has played the vast majority of his rugby at full-back since making his senior Ulster debut in 2018, despite plying his trade at fly-half throughout a heralded schools career.

"He can play full-back and obviously he can do a job at 10 at some stage maybe in the summer tour (in New Zealand) we will see him down the line get a run at 10 and see how he copes at Test match rugby," Henry continued.

"As a back rower if you saw Mike Lowry coming off the bench around 60 minutes when you are tired he would be an absolute nightmare.

"If you are stuck one on one with him he has got all the skill set, he makes good decisions and is a really smart and brave player.

"Hopefully there is a long career ahead of him in a green shirt as well."

Lowry scored a try in each half and unselfishly assisted James Lowe for a try rather than claim his hat trick.

"He was great. He was lively and he was as brave as we knew he was going to be," Farrell said.

"Getting the two tries and then making the space to get his third and then passing it on to his mate James Lowe in the corner typifies what Mikey's all about.

"Everyone involved in the squad is absolutely made up for Mikey and his mum and his sister and his girlfriend - it's a big day for them."