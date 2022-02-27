Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former Saracens academy product Biyi Alo is one of Wasps' 24 different Premiership try-scorers this season

Wasps prop Biyi Alo has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the Coventry-based Premiership club.

Alo, 27, has been with Wasps for three years since crossing the city from Championship side Coventry, initially as injury cover, in March 2019.

Before that he came through at Saracens before two seasons at Worcester, where he made 30 first-team appearances.

Alo, who is close to 50 Premiership appearances, has been more of a fixture for Wasps this term, playing 14 times.

"We are buzzing that Biyi has agreed to extend his contract," said coach Lee Blackett. "He has put in some phenomenal performances this season, to cement his place as a regular at tight-head.

"This new contract is a great reward for all the hard effort he has put in to do that. And his personality is infectious. I can't do anything other than smile when I see him. He's a great character."

Wasps, whose next game is at Northampton on Sunday, 13 March, sit eighth in the Premiership table, seven points off a top-four place after back-to-back defeats by Harlequins and Bristol.