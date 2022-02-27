Six Nations: Ireland stroll past 12-man Italy with easy 57-6 win

Ireland celebrate Michael Lowry's try
Michael Lowry marked his international debut with two tries
Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v Italy
Ireland (24) 57
Tries: Carbery, Gibson-Park, Lowry 2, O'Mahony, Lowe 2, Baird, Treadwell Cons: Carbery 2, Sexton 4
Italy (6) 6
Pens: Garbisi 2

Debutant Michael Lowry scored two tries as Ireland condemned 12-man Italy to a 100th Six Nations defeat in Dublin.

The hosts played with a two-man advantage for 60 minutes after Italian replacement hooker Hame Faiva was sent off midway through the first half.

His dismissal prompted uncontested scrums, which forced Italy to take off another player.

And the visitors finished the game with 12 men after Braam Steyn's late yellow card.

Ireland took full advantage of their numerical superiority, running in nine tries to boost their points difference as they bounced back from their defeat in Paris two weeks ago.

The double-whammy of losing two players after just a quarter of the game meant Italy never had a hope of avoiding the grim landmark of a century of tournament defeats.

The Azzurri remain without a win in the competition since 2015 having lost their last 35 fixtures, while Ireland turn their attentions to Twickenham in two weeks' time.

Ireland: Lowry; Hansen, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Carbery, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Baird; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Treadwell, Conan, Casey, Sexton, Hume.

Italy: Padovani; Bruno, Brex, Marin, Ioane; Garbisi, Varney; Fischetti, Lucchesi, Ceccarelli, Cannone, Ruzza, Pettinelli, Lamaro (capt), Halafihi.

Replacements: Faiva, Nemer, Pasquali, Sisi, Zuliani, Steyn, Fusco, Zanon.

  • Comment posted by Butty, today at 17:16

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 17:16

    Presents a very poor image of the 6N.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:16

    Farcical. Might be letter of the law but it was ridiculous. Made it a zero contest. And actual contact marginal on head anyway.

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 17:15

    Look these laws are making a mockery of the game, we need common sense:
    The red he hits him chest height and chin comes down on top of shoulder partley due to the tackled player dropping. There is more than enough there to make that a yellow even if could justify red refs should keep players on pitch were possible.
    Then on 60 mins Baird takes fusco direct to head and not checked absolute farce

  • Comment posted by Mark Myword, today at 17:15

    Now comedy ref weekend is over perhaps we can get back to some decent games in a fortnight? Even the bloke in the var van is eating biscuits and drinking tea with only one eye on the facts. One eyed Dan Tuohy must be really pleased with his world beating team!!!

  • Comment posted by Colin Allcars, today at 17:15

    An absolutely stupid new law has ruined what should have been a game of rugby. There needs to be laws but there needs to be flexibility in interpretation.
    That said, this law is poorly thought out and needs to go.

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 17:15

    Idiotic sporting decisions seem to be in fashion at the moment.
    Terrible for competitors, spectators & sport.

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 17:15

    I said yesterday when 6 penalties beat 3 tries that the game is becoming less exciting to attract newcomers to the game - and this has again proven it today. Not the ref's fault, he just applied the laws

    Most on here are RU fans yet those in charge need to ask non-followers their opinion of how attractive the game is. Many I have spoken to say that too many games are won by kicks instead of tries

  • Comment posted by HertfordPaul, today at 17:14

    What a crass, condescending comment from the ITV commentator, Maggie Alphonsi, just now. “Would any other team than Italy have handled going down to 13 players better?” Utterly ridiculous thing to say.

  • Comment posted by Murrayfield, today at 17:13

    As a contest, the sending off ruined it. It's not the Referee's fault or the players fault. This law needs looking at again. Having said that, I thought the Referee handled the game well.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 17:13

    I don't think it was a straight red. There was enough mitigation insofar as the Irish ball carrier was dipping into the tackle. Were he at full height, contact would have been with his chest. It was a yellow card in my opinion.

    However, the game was totally ruined by the incident and World Rugby have seriously got to look at the implications of this law...

  • Comment posted by Notts Irish, today at 17:12

    What a silly rule...turned it from a game to like watching a puppy drown !

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 17:12

    England Wales may have been boring last night but I'd much rather boring over a complete farce like today

  • Comment posted by DavidHankey, today at 17:12

    Ireland did thrash Italy this afternoon as the scoreline suggests but the world of Rugby lost today.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:12

    Such a pathetic event, how can that be classed as red and then they lose 2 players?

  • Comment posted by WhenWordsFail, today at 17:11

    Referees get the wooden spoon this year.

    • Reply posted by Gingineer, today at 17:14

      Gingineer replied:
      The red was right with the application to on of the rule. But it’s the rule that’s wrong.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 17:11

    A beyond awful red card - zero intent - yellow card at worse . Front row rule and uncontested scrums ridiculous rule . What the heck world rugby doing . Spoiled the game but Italy! Really - this the best you can do

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 17:11

    As much as I respect Italian rugby and their efforts over the last 25 years I honestly think it would be better for the comp to go back to 5 and let each team have a week off until we can find a 6th team that’s genuinely competitive

    • Reply posted by GiveUsOurDailyHYS, today at 17:13

      GiveUsOurDailyHYS replied:
      SA interested In joining

  • Comment posted by Seven bells, today at 17:11

    No mind numbing multiple scrum resets with the uncontested version, every cloud and all that. More rugby gets played and all those shenanigans which have blighted the game as a fast moving spectacle have been erased. it's a faster game without those time consuming scrums that are often used to milk penalties anyway. Food for thought.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 17:11

    Time for promotion/relegation, even if only through play-offs. The 6N can't go on like this, Italy simply aren't up to snuff. Others should be given a chance to try their luck.

    • Reply posted by Mark Shorney, today at 17:14

      Mark Shorney replied:
      And frankly Ireland should have put more points on the board given the massive mismatch….what an underperformance!

