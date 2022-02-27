Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leanne Infante scored for Bristol in the match

Saracens defeated Bristol Bears 30-26 to stay top of the Premier 15s after the game was suspended for 40 minutes.

Injuries saw the medical staff unable to be pitchside for a lengthy spell, meaning the match was temporarily stopped.

Among those injured was Saracens' Wales lock Georgia Evans who could be heard screaming in pain with a shoulder problem.

"She has gone to hospital," Saracens head coach Alex Austerberry said.

He added: "We are expecting it to be a significant injury hence the stoppage and the doctors."

When play restarted, Saracens' Holly Aitchison got the first points of the match with a penalty. Tries exchanged hands with the London club coming off the better with a half-time score of 17-10.

Tries came pouring in during the second 40 with a nail-biting finish as Bristol's Sarah Bern dotted down at 79 minutes to close the game to four points.

The two-time champions saw out the clash to maintain their first place and the losing bonus point secured second spot for Bristol.