England have the talent to perform better than they did in Saturday's Six Nations win against Wales, but in order to do that their players need more freedom.

There were glimpses at Twickenham of excellent control but they were only glimpses. It was not as if there were 30 minutes of England dominating. A lot of it was Wales' mistakes.

I know those mistakes came from lots of England pressure but some of the penalties Wales conceded were really soft.

The discipline and defence on show from Eddie Jones' men were good. It was just a shame that the attack could not create the opportunities that all the possession they had warranted.

England have got to be more ruthless in the way they attack. Whenever they get to certain parts of the field it is like everyone slots into the way they train, the things they have spoken about in camp.

That was apparent against Wales, who were ready to counter-attack and throw caution to the wind. England were not like that.

It felt quite mechanical. And because they are big, strong and very fit they could get away with it.

But they still have to play Ireland and France, and what concerns me is that those two sides will absolutely compete with England up front, so they will need a bit more initiative.

'There is no point having talent if you stifle it'

I would let the players finish attacking moves how they want to.

England have the brilliant flair of fly-half Marcus Smith, who can create something out of nothing. If he sees an opportunity, he should be allowed to go with his instinct - how he would do it for his club Harlequins.

What constantly impresses me about Smith is that he is playing within the system but then when it is time for him to have a little dart or hit a cross-field kick, manage the game a bit, he does.

He has all the skills and if he has a bit of space to show them it looks like he is in really good control.

There is no point having those players if you are going to stifle them in the way they play.

England have the talent and the structure to succeed. France have that too but looking at their dominant victory against Scotland, it looks like the players are also encouraged to enjoy themselves.

They have one or two superstar players who ignite the rest of the team.

'I am not sure Randall will start the next game'

Scrum-half Harry Randall is another who needs more licence to play.

If he wants to go out there and take every quick-tap penalty then go for it and see where it takes England.

He is not going to make breaks every time but I would be encouraging him to have a little dart round the breakdown or feed players in around him.

Against Wales, Randall started over Ben Youngs for the second game in a row but I am not sure he will keep the starting shirt for the Ireland game in two weeks.

I would like to see him have a run at it but I am slightly concerned Jones will think it did not quite work on Saturday and maybe he should use Randall with 20 or 30 minutes to go.

Being 17-0 up and letting Wales come back into it is the sort of thing that scrum-halves get the blame for. I have been blamed for a few of those in my time.

I saw Randall running around from ruck to ruck and you could tell he was actually quite tired. Then he was slow to get to the rucks and the ball was not getting in Smith's hands as quickly and Wales could defend.

Six Nations standings: France lead the championship with three wins from three

'The use of Itoje was awkward'

Another thing that did not make sense to me was how England used Maro Itoje.

There were two or three times in the first half he was playing first receiver and doing little drop-off balls. Someone somewhere thinks that is the best use of Itoje but you are not utilising your players in the best way.

If it is Kyle Sinckler I get it. He can run at pace, tip people off, look like he is getting the ball when he is not. But Itoje will either truck it up or, if he stands at first receiver, he just pivots and passes it on. There is no threat.

It is all a bit awkward and I feel a bit for Itoje. You know he has been told to do it but why would you do that to someone who wants to take people on and get into contact?

'England have hope against France'

France are favourites for the title but England might have a chance.

I think they can beat Ireland at home and then they will have an opportunity to go to Paris on the final weekend needing victory to be Six Nations champions.

What England need is a performance like their World Cup semi-final against New Zealand - a moment when the light switch gets flicked on and they see how they should play.

You see glimpses of it at the moment but there is something in there holding them back, keeping them to how they think they should play.

If something goes really well, it will give them the confidence to think 'OK this is how we're going to play'.

It is not as if England have no hope against France.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 19:35

    Oh well yet another HYS to give those with axe to grind chance to vent.

    Were Eng pretty average? Yes
    Did Wales score more tries? Yes
    Was ref terrible? Yes and for both teams.

    However, result stands. That's it.

    End of day it's game of rugby not life and death.
    I enjoyed weekends games, well apart from Ire Italy farce.
    Looking forward to next one's.

    • Reply posted by The Phoenix Rises OTS, today at 20:11

      The Phoenix Rises OTS replied:
      Agree 👍

      Ifs & buts yes, however that was two cracking games yesterday.
      Double D's Darcy & Darge....what a super salivating pair
      Fantastic France! frightening, footloose & fancyfree.
      Oh to be England now that Smith is here!, Was "Goose-steps" yer star man? No it was that dynamic duo Genge & Dombrandt who stole the show.
      Finally, phew take a bow you comeback kid, "Simply The Best" Faletau.

  • Comment posted by Grandslam2018, today at 19:02

    As an Irishman I can honestly say I fancy our chances against England. Home advantage plays a big part but I think at the moment we have a better squad and game plan. If we do win then I will gladly cheer England on to victory against France !

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:09

      SD replied:
      Yep I agree Ire be favourite even though away. Ireland playing superbly and Eng aren't.
      Be a tough match.

  • Comment posted by Wolseley, today at 18:56

    What is holding England back is Eddie Jones! He persists in selecting players who are not the best e.g. Ewels and playing individuals out of position e.g. Slade. Players appear shattered after 50 minutes, suggesting they are being beasted too close to the test. In terms of shape and coherence......well frankly it looks as if they are playing to Eddie's edict rather than what is in front of them.

    • Reply posted by slotsyboy, today at 20:32

      slotsyboy replied:
      I get the feeling the players are as tired of Jones as we are.

  • Comment posted by mh52, today at 19:41

    Can’t see England besting either Ireland or France both are way ahead and will stop England before they get started.

    • Reply posted by The Nadger, today at 19:58

      The Nadger replied:
      Ireland not looking as good as the hype.

  • Comment posted by BBBC, today at 19:49

    The current England set up is now a joke, every time I hear Eddie Jones saying that 'our preparation went well this week' I despair, as things have now become as stale as his interviews. I'm scratching my head as to how they are second at the moment in the standings. It's time for a change.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 20:20

      muddy wolf replied:
      They are third

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 19:08

    I don't agree with MD- I think Ireland are favourites at Twickenham in 2 weeks. On current form they are the better team both up front and in the backs.

    • Reply posted by brucyboy, today at 19:37

      brucyboy replied:
      Disagree England have only lost 2 home six nations games in a decade for a reason. And only 3 in total under Jones. England beat no1 team in the world at home a team who physically dominated them, Ireland can’t bully England like SA did. Ireland have a chance but they will have to play out of their skins if game was at aviva Ireland favourites not at Twickenham

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 19:07

    Is it really a team full of talent? Some good players in there but England havee mainly a power based. The glimpses of great rugby came from Wales in the 2nd half when they eventually decided to start playing. I know that won't be a popular fact but hey-ho
    Good England win all the same

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 21:44

      U172022112003 replied:
      Was it England stopping them playing in the first half or was it Wales just being poor? Was it the same against Ireland who were just a bit more clinical than England? Are Wales really in any better position than England for next year? Will Wales ever be able to field a first choice 23 rather than a 3rd team? (Sorry thats tongue in cheek for all the trolls claiming it was a 3rd team!)

  • Comment posted by wilts123, today at 19:04

    Have to disagree with Matt.Smith wasn’t stifled by the coach he was up against quick Welsh defence .It’s test rugby not Bath on a Friday night . Similarly Itoje was not the first receiver anymore than other forwards were . Wales’ defence was pretty good but the penalties were because of English pressure. I get Matt isn’t an EJ fan but I doubt a win in Paris will be good enough to stop the moans

  • Comment posted by Sportsfan, today at 18:44

    Sorry but the players were stifled by the awful referee. No I haven’t ever refereed but honestly if Adamson and Dickson are the future of international referees for the next 5 years then the future is very bleak!

    • Reply posted by Niggle13, today at 22:05

      Niggle13 replied:
      Please stop blaming referees for our ills.
      This was the best team we can currently put out and we struggled.
      We scored one fortunate try and leaked three!
      Even against Italy it looked laboured and I can’t see how it will improve with Mr Jones in charge.
      We should have waved him off last year and now we are looking at a scary World Cup

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 19:47

    Forget Dawson, it's basically click bait.
    England have to be 100% better to have chance against Ireland. They can do it if they get everything right but Ireland have to be strong favourite and rightly so.
    On current form Ireland should win easily but often sport isn't like that which is what makes it enthralling.

    • Reply posted by Manc45, today at 22:13

      Manc45 replied:
      Ireland will not win easily at Twickenham, mark my words. They may win, but it will be close. Don't believe the hype. France will GS is my prediction.

  • Comment posted by Spesh, today at 18:48

    I think Matt is being a bit unfair as this team is not full of tried and trusted partnerships, it is being put together on a whim. We need more time to see how well these guys can perform especially under pressure so let’s not be too hasty, give them time to learn how to play alongside of there team mates and I think we might be pleasantly surprised.

    • Reply posted by Siddhartha, today at 19:25

      Siddhartha replied:
      Absolutely, five England players with less than 10 caps.

  • Comment posted by Kildare Jerry, today at 18:41

    Dawson as usual talking out of his posterior. It was a poor game by two poor sides compounded by a poor referee.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 18:48

      ET replied:
      In the absence of any contrary argument based on technical analysis it looks safe to ignore this comment.

  • Comment posted by Galboolamac, today at 19:41

    Typical commentary from Dawson, someone who automatically dismisses the Irish - pretty sure that Ireland will give England a tough game in two weeks time.

  • Comment posted by ExChief, today at 18:50

    the game was damaged by some odd ref decisions and some huge clock absorbing minutes, with resets and 2 minutes of the welsh card being take up with no play at all and no stopped clock. Regardless of the manner, I will never tire of England beating Wales however. For me, I liked Randall and Smith, but never sure why MOM was not from the pack! backs can only play with the ball won up front.

    • Reply posted by daiboy, today at 19:13

      daiboy replied:
      3 tries to 1 and England still win its hard playing against 16 players 🤭

  • Comment posted by And the reality is, today at 20:53

    England coaches and pundits regularly assert that England will play open, attacking and creative rugby.

    It never happens.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 21:00

      U172022112003 replied:
      Well Welsh coaches and pundits regularly proclaim Wales as the home of rugby and their team as full of flair and passion, yet still to get past a RWC semi final or to beat NZ in years!

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 20:01

    The big mystery looking back at this years 6N is how did England gift their match to such a poor Scotland/SA team.

    • Reply posted by Angry Beast, today at 20:29

      Angry Beast replied:
      Absolutely right. The questions will really be asked if/when Italy beat Scotland. However Scotland do tend to gear themselves up for the England game, then fizzle out. The SA development programme needs to come up with a few more options for them.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 19:45

    What was going on on the first half with the scrum. When they had player off we messed about and didn't complete an opportunity
    To score. England front row couldn't or wouldn't engage.

    We should have kicked penalty then taken possession from kick off and then score again during yellow card period.

    Not keen on Farrell, but I am sure that is what he would have done.

    • Reply posted by Keep the Faith, today at 22:44

      Keep the Faith replied:
      I said this straight away before they even went for the scrum. Penalty under the posts = kick 95% of the time.

  • Comment posted by Simoon, today at 18:47

    The game is formulaic; of course flair is stiffled, play to the plan or dont play.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 19:38

    Perhaps some of these ex players, who have become tv pundits and columnists should be managers. They appear to know what National teams lack. England are not as good as we expect them to be.

  • Comment posted by Nigles, today at 19:35

    Stars tend to shine…even behind the clouds and inclement weather. Maybe the current crop just aren’t ‘stars’ at all!

    • Reply posted by BBBC, today at 19:44

      BBBC replied:
      Thank you! Someone that is speaking sense. England have some great young talent, however the current set up is a joke. Time to get in Alex Sanderson or Steve Borthwick to turn the ship around.

