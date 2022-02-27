Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Too little, too late.

The biennial Twickenham trip for Welsh players, coaches and fans followed a similar script again the losing Six Nations win at the home of English rugby streak continued.

The wait for another Wales win at HQ continues with the 2015 World Cup success remaining the last Twickenham triumph.

Ten years have passed since the last success in this tournament in south west London was achieved.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac will be left to reflect on what might have been after his side trailed 17-0 before rallying and eventually losing 23-19.

Outscoring your hosts three tries to one and demonstrating character and some moments of class but still ending up on the losing side will be hard to fathom.

As Wales' Six Nations title defence appears to be over, bar a mathematical miracle, Pivac will be wondering where it has slipped away.

Slow starts

Wales captain Dan Biggar admitted the main headline will be yet another slow start to an away Six Nations match.

In the build-up to the Twickenham tie, the message was Wales could not afford to repeat the Dublin defeat to Ireland or previous visits to England where ponderous beginnings had led to failures on the road.

Pivac's side simply did not practice what they had preached.

Four Marcus Smith penalties and an Alex Dombrandt try built up an advantage that would not be toppled, despite second-half scores from Josh Adams, Nick Tompkins and Kieran Hardy.

The frustration will be England were there for the taking. This was not a vintage Eddie Jones' side, despite the attacking endeavours of Smith and Dombrandt and the noticeable nuisance value of the majestic Maro Itoje.

Wales were simply once more left rueing their inability to match their hosts in the early exchanges.

Compare this to how quickly Wales began against Scotland in the Principality Stadium which ensured they could dictate matters enough to clinch the 20-17 victory.

The distinction between the emotional energy shown by the differing Wales home and away outfits is noticeable and telling.

Fundamental failures

Wales were not helped by their contact area woes where they gave away too many penalties at the breakdown, especially in the first half.

There were notable indiscretions like not rolling away and a lamentable failure to protect possession to allow the likes of Itoje and Dombrandt to force turnover penalties.

This, coupled with a struggling set-piece, affected Wales' ability to gain a foothold in the game until it was too late.

There were question marks over the legality of Dombrandt's try, raised afterwards by Pivac and the Wales coach had a compelling case.

Adam Beard was barged out of the line-out which should have been picked up by the officials but there were other Welsh failures in this facet throughout the match.

The Wales scrum also found itself on the wrong side of Scottish referee Mike Adamson towards the end of the game which allowed England territory and possession to help close out the win.

Firm foundations need to be established to provide the platform for Wales to thrive. Too often, that is not occurring.

Reasons to be cheerful

Wales are awaiting the return of injured Alun Wyn Jones, George North, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi and Ken Owens.

So the continued renaissance of Alex Cuthbert and the international return of Taulupe Faletau will have perhaps pleased Pivac the most.

Both players are 31 and have been important cogs of previous Wales sides. The duo emphasised at Twickenham they could prove pivotal players going towards the World Cup in France next year.

Cuthbert's four-year international exile was completed last autumn when Pivac picked the powerhouse Ospreys wing following his return to Welsh regional rugby from Exeter.

Alex Cuthbert led the side out at Twickenham on his 50th Wales appearance

The selection raised a few eyebrows but Cuthbert justified his inclusion with impressive displays against Fiji and the Six Nations win over Scotland.

His presence ahead of Louis Rees-Zammit for the England encounter would, though, require an even more emphatic response. Cuthbert did not disappoint in his 50th Wales international.

His rampaging runs of 176 metres from 14 carries brought back memories of the player who inspired Six Nations success in 2013 with two tries against England and concerned the South Africa defence a year later.

He evoked memories of the man who scored a Test try for the British and Irish Lions nine years ago in Australia.

Faletau's absence has been more short-term as he has been battling an ankle injury.

But the Bath number eight produced a remarkable performance in his first Wales appearance for 11 months and only his third game since last summer's Lions tour of South Africa.

Faletau continually carried, made his tackles as he proved his world-class credentials after being parachuted straight back into the side.

Other individuals have established themselves as regular starters.

Cardiff scrum-half Tomos Williams has been able to string some games together and become unequivocally the first-choice number nine as glimpses of Wales' attacking game began to take shape in the second half at Twickenham.

Saracens centre Tompkins is the go-to midfield man after three impressive individual displays.

With the absence of North, Wales have not solved their centre conundrum but Tompkins has improved his defence and continually tested England in a busy display against Twickenham.

Beard and Will Rowlands have shown there is lock life after Alun Wyn Jones, while the replacements bench have continually made an impact, typified by an industrious display from prop Gareth Thomas at Twickenham.

Looking forward to France

France now become the short-term and long-term goal for Pivac's Wales.

Wales welcome the Grand Slam-chasing side to Cardiff on 11 March under the Friday night lights in Cardiff before finishing the tournament against Italy eight days later.

Fabien Galthie, Shaun Edwards and co will be fresh from defeating Scotland and aiming to continue their winning streak over Pivac's side.

Since the New Zealander took over from Warren Gatland following the 2019 World Cup in Japan, Pivac has lost three games against Les Bleus.

The last two Six Nations defeats have been thrilling affairs with Wales heartbreakingly denied the Grand Slam with the final move of the match in Paris.

Now there is an opportunity for Pivac to be able to disrupt France's Six Nations clean sweep effort and dent their tournament ambitions.

That said, his long-term focus is next year's World Cup in France rather than short-term thoughts of revenge.

The final two Wales Six Nations matches will be held in the comfort of the Cardiff stadium where Pivac knows his side can excel.

Solving the away days slow starts issue will be a conundrum that will need to be tackled in the next 18 months.