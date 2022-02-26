Six Nations: England withstand Wales comeback to win 23-19 at Twickenham

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments426

Liam Williams and Max Malins
Liam Williams and Wales could not quite overhaul England after making a slow start at Twickenham
Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales
England (12) 23
Tries: Dombrandt Pens: Smith 6
Wales (0) 19
Tries: Adams, Tompkins, Hardy Cons: Biggar 2

England survived a threatening second-half comeback to record a fifth successive home Six Nations win over Wales in an untidy game at Twickenham.

Marcus Smith's boot built a 12-0 lead by the end of the first half before Alex Dombrandt went over.

Wales rallied as Josh Adams raced in and Nick Tompkins squirmed between white shirts to make it 17-12.

England scored a pair of penalties, but Kieran Hardy's try kept the contest in doubt until the final play.

Wales, 23-19 down, gamely took on the search for a game-snatching score with the clock in the red, but it proved a phase too far, an ending too far-fetched even for the history of this fixture.

Maro Itoje stole a turnover and Ben Youngs, off the bench to win an England men's record 115th cap, gleefully booted the ball into the stands.

It brought to an end a contest that played out in three acts: England dominance, Wales resistance, and the hosts finally prevailing with the game in the balance.

But neither side will have struck fear into France. Fabien Galthie's side swatted aside Scotland earlier in the day, playing with a fluency and flair that Wales and England, the sides that separate them from a clean sweep, fell far short of.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

436 comments

  • Comment posted by The Truth, today at 18:51

    Poor game. Referee was dismal.

    • Reply posted by JS, today at 18:52

      JS replied:
      The truth from the truth

  • Comment posted by Richard H, today at 18:52

    England are light years behind France and Ireland and will not improve without a change of coach

    • Reply posted by Johnr, today at 19:14

      Johnr replied:
      Pitch was like a cabbage patch too!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:52

    Ref was awful. England won but he was dreadful. Missed so much.

    • Reply posted by Makadag, today at 18:54

      Makadag replied:
      He wasnt that good.....& I am English !!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Harrison, today at 18:52

    Referee was inconsistent and clearly out of his depth

    • Reply posted by victoria road, today at 18:54

      victoria road replied:
      Certainly missed many Smith forward passes

  • Comment posted by Seven bells, today at 18:50

    The "deliberate knock on" is getting increasingly bizarre. Ball brushes a defenders thumb and a penalty is given. Ridiculous law.

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 18:51

      Trytastic replied:
      Agreed.

  • Comment posted by Jimbob, today at 18:50

    Is there a worse referee than Mike Adamson. Misses so much, doesn’t control the breakdown and it just becomes a lottery

    • Reply posted by Sherrif173354, today at 18:53

      Sherrif173354 replied:
      Completely slows the game down …. Every decision is just a best of three ( ref/Lino or Video ref..

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 18:51

    Well we tried and tried but in the end we just couldn't lose. And god knows we tried to lose. My it's hard work been an England fan!

    • Reply posted by England Till I Die, today at 19:03

      England Till I Die replied:
      Exactly this

  • Comment posted by Steve J, today at 18:52

    England fan here. Well played Wales - pushed as all the way. Don’t much fancy our chances against France who were immense against the Scots.

    • Reply posted by Axemad, today at 19:12

      Axemad replied:
      France, when under pressure, struggled defensively against the Scots. They’re not impossible to beat.

  • Comment posted by paul teare, today at 18:53

    Dreadful Eng performance no scrum no intensity no pace no midfield no dominance anywhere still kicking ball away still running in circles still putting up one carrier....France will put 25 points past them easily. Ireland 12.

    • Reply posted by steve_o, today at 19:00

      steve_o replied:
      Absolutely spot on!

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 18:52

    Not selecting their best players
    Players playing out of position
    Players lacking energy or any urgency
    Completely toothless in attack
    I’ve had enough of Eddie Jones
    Stick with him and we have no chance in the world cup

    • Reply posted by paul teare, today at 18:56

      paul teare replied:
      Haven't anyway. France NZ SA Ireland far ahead.

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 18:53

    Another poor display from Adamson.....he was clueless......which ejit is appointing these inadequate -Dickson was nearly as bad -officials

  • Comment posted by Scorpionwinger, today at 18:53

    Geez, how did England nearly butcher that? We just don’t look like the All Blacks, no ruthless streak, lack of focus for full 80 mins, and still lacking creativity. Hard luck Wales. Thank god you didn’t turn up in the first half

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 18:50

    Scottish ref is not international standard, shockingly poor all round, completely inconsistent, not biased, just poor.

    England should have won by 20, but a win is a win.

    • Reply posted by Toghebon, today at 18:53

      Toghebon replied:
      Oh, come on. Whingeing about the ref again? You got 18 points from penalties and England is the only team in the world that can get away with a deliberate knock-on without getting a yellow card.

  • Comment posted by fairweatherred, today at 18:56

    Congrats to England from a Welsh man. Game was bit stop and start. Not sure either of these will compete with France tho tbh

    • Reply posted by Siddhartha, today at 19:02

      Siddhartha replied:
      Probably not on that showing

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 18:52

    Good how poor was Adamson, penalty after penalty.

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 18:54

      Trytastic replied:
      Extremely.

      Random tap and go, pulled back, Welsh nine, nowhere near the mark, is allowed to score,

  • Comment posted by Briggadoon, today at 18:50

    2 crap teams ….I’m afraid a C million miles away from how the French play and how the game should be played

    • Reply posted by WhenWordsFail, today at 18:53

      WhenWordsFail replied:
      Wales and Scotland. You're right.

  • Comment posted by electric, today at 18:53

    Old fashioned rugby , run into the nearest opponent and go to ground . No offload , no spacial awareness . Dross . Miles behind France and Ireland.

  • Comment posted by mark H, today at 19:05

    England were poor, Wales were poor and the ref was poor. England will never change while Jones is in charge.

    • Reply posted by Waynes World, today at 19:06

      Waynes World replied:
      Truth

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:49

    Great second half. Dombrandt and itoje superb
    And main thing

    England won 😀

  • Comment posted by WhenWordsFail, today at 18:48

    Dispatched. Wales 6N hopes end in Twickenham.

    • Reply posted by Wayne, today at 18:51

      Wayne replied:
      Wouldn't call it dispatched.
      3 tries v 1 at home is not good.

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport