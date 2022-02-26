Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Liam Williams and Wales could not quite overhaul England after making a slow start at Twickenham

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales England (12) 23 Tries: Dombrandt Pens: Smith 6 Wales (0) 19 Tries: Adams, Tompkins, Hardy Cons: Biggar 2

England survived a threatening second-half comeback to record a fifth successive home Six Nations win over Wales in an untidy game at Twickenham.

Marcus Smith's boot built a 12-0 lead by the end of the first half before Alex Dombrandt went over.

Wales rallied as Josh Adams raced in and Nick Tompkins squirmed between white shirts to make it 17-12.

England scored a pair of penalties, but Kieran Hardy's try kept the contest in doubt until the final play.

Wales, 23-19 down, gamely took on the search for a game-snatching score with the clock in the red, but it proved a phase too far, an ending too far-fetched even for the history of this fixture.

Maro Itoje stole a turnover and Ben Youngs, off the bench to win an England men's record 115th cap, gleefully booted the ball into the stands.

It brought to an end a contest that played out in three acts: England dominance, Wales resistance, and the hosts finally prevailing with the game in the balance.

But neither side will have struck fear into France. Fabien Galthie's side swatted aside Scotland earlier in the day, playing with a fluency and flair that Wales and England, the sides that separate them from a clean sweep, fell far short of.

More to follow.