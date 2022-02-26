Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 26=27 February
Indigo Group Premiership
Bridgend 16 - 36 Merthyr
Carmarthen Quins 21 - 26 Swansea
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Senghenydd P - P Bedlinog
Division 1 East Central
Porth Harlequins P - P Treorchy
Division 1 West Central
Skewen 16 - 7 Waunarlwydd
Division 2 West Central
Builth Wells P - P Bridgend Sports
Division 3 East A
RTB Ebbw Vale 14 - 14 Rhymney
Usk 36 - 18 Llanhilleth
Division 3 East B
Bedwellty 36 - 5 New Panteg
Whitehead 17 - 40 Newport Saracens
Division 3 West Central B
Pontrhydyfen 14 - 18 Alltwen
Division 3 East C
Crickhowell P - P Brynithel