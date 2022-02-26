Premier 15s: Exeter claim bonus-point win as top four race heats up

Merryn Doidge runs with the ball
Merryn Doidge was one of two Exeter players to score a hat-trick against Worcester

Exeter beat Worcester 60-7 to keep the advantage over Wasps and Loughborough in the fight for places in the top four of the Premier 15s.

With three games left in the regular season, fifth-placed Wasps are six points behind Exeter as they chase a place in the semi-finals.

After a bonus-point 53-14 win at Sale, Wasps moved ahead of Loughborough, who are eight points behind the Chiefs.

Lightning drew 19-19 against Gloucester-Hartpury.

Merryn Doidge and Emily Tuttosi both scored hat-tricks in the Chiefs' comprehensive victory at Sandy Park, and co-captain Kate Zackary was also among the try scorers, crossing twice.

Ellie Boatman claimed a hat-trick in a nine-try showing for Wasps, with internationals Harriet Millar-Mills, Meg Jones, Cliodhna Moloney and Abby Dow also scoring.

Loughborough and Gloucester-Hartpury provided perhaps the most entertaining match of the day as Lightning welcomed back England star Emily Scarratt and came from 14-5 down to lead 19-14 with six minutes remaining.

Hannah Jones crossed for the visitors to earn a draw and snatch some much-needed points from their hosts.

In Darlington, defending champions Harlequins climbed to second in the table with a 48-5 defeat of DMP Durham Sharks.

Quins now sit between leaders Saracens and third-placed Bristol, with Sarries and Bears playing on Sunday - a game that will be live on BBC iPlayer.

