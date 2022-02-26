Six Nations 2022: Scotland 17-36 France - Unbeaten visitors earn stunning six-try win

By Tom EnglishBBC Scotland at Murrayfield

Guinness Six Nations
Scotland 17 (10)
Tries: Darge, Van der Merwe Cons: Russell, Hogg Pens: Russell
France 36 (19)
Tries: Willemse, Moefana, Fickou, Danty, Penaud 2 Cons: Jaminet 3

France effectively ended Scotland's Six Nations hopes and maintained their own Grand Slam ambitions with a ruthlessly accomplished bonus-point victory at Murrayfield.

The French crossed twice in the first 13 minutes through Paul Willemse and Yoram Moefana to amass a lead that they would never sacrifice.

Scotland responded admirably, and were within two points thanks to Rory Darge's debut try, but went in at the break nine in arrears after Gael Fickou crossed to compound the pain of a glorious missed chance by the hosts.

And Gregor Townsend's side were further punished for that profligacy when Jonathan Danty benefitted from a fortuitous bounce and Damian Penaud plunged over twice in the second half to put the dominant French out of sight long before Duhan van der Merwe's final-minute score.

France now go to Cardiff in two weeks with a first title in 12 years in their sights, while Scotland travel to Italy knowing they are playing for little more than pride after another campaign of what ifs and maybes.

France came to Edinburgh with some lousy recent history, a succession of defeats to avenge - and avenge them they did. We suspected that this incarnation of Les Bleus was different to the flaky versions that went before and here, following on from their defeat of the Irish a fortnight ago, was further proof of it.

They were utterly ruthless. A powerhouse but also a thing of beauty. They were far too clinical far too often for Scotland, who are now staring down the barrel of a hugely disappointing season.

The Scots had chances, two in as many minutes in the first half but spilled the ball on both occasions. Murrayfield's angst would have been audible in Paris. Injuries plagued them, particularly in the back-row, but they made too many mistakes and those errors were seized upon by the visitors.

It's been a long time since Scotland suffered a Six Nations beating of this magnitude. As they chased the game - while the game was still alive - they were frustrated pretty much at every turn, by France's robustness at the breakdown and by their own ability to look after ball.

The French won with ease. Too much power, too much athleticism, too much skill. You'd back them for a Grand Slam now.

France took only eight minutes to lead and - quelle surprise - it was that wee magician Antoine Dupont who sparked it, gathering Finn Russell's aimless grabber and scampering away downfield. The pace and power of it was vicious, hooker Julien Marchand giving the scoring pass to lock Willemse.

Melvyn Jaminet's conversion made it a dream start for France. Even when Russell - who was poor again and was withdrawn early - landed a penalty, France went and scored their second try straight after. And what a corker it was.

France attacked down the left and then went at speed to the right. Scotland tried to scramble, but couldn't, not when Penaud offloaded to big Cyril Baille and not when Baille sucked in a posse of defenders before popping it to Moefana for the score. When your props are capable of such subtlety to go with their ferocity then you're in business.

Scotland got going, though. Midway through the opening half they finally got ball. Ali Price looked like he might have found his way over. In the next wave, Zander Fagerson appeared to get it done. Back we came for a penalty to Scotland. A scrum and over went Darge. Russell converted to make it 12-10. Darge was one of the Scots's bright sparks.

These were Scotland's moments, the period to make hay. They failed. Nick Haining threw a pass behind Van der Merwe when a pass to hand might have seen the wing thunder away to the line.

Van der Merwe then launched an attack himself, cutting through the French midfield and eating up ground. Chris Harris was up in support. Harris flung a wide pass out to Hogg. Had Hogg held it, Scotland might well have scored. He dropped it as he stretched to gather.

To add insult to injury, their own ill-discipline at scrum and lineout gave France a platform to attack just before the break and Fickou finished with aplomb. The French once again showing what ruthlessness looks like.

It got worse for the beleaguered Scots. Price lost the run of himself in attack early in the new half and got mugged. A counter from Fickou and Penaud, a kick through, a fortunate bounce and Danty was over. Jaminet's conversion made it 26-10. Bonus point, France.

Scotland's misery continued. They had a lineout five metres from the French line but got done at the breakdown just after. They had another lineout from similar range and made a hash of that opportunity, too. Next time France had a chance, they made it stick. Darge was stripped, Scotland were stretched and Penaud galloped away to score; 31-10. Ouch.

Not content with their work, France added a sixth score late on when Romain Ntamack, spotting the hopeless narrowness of Scotland's defence. dropped a gorgeous crossfield kick to Penaud, who sauntered over. He could have moonwalked his way over had he wanted to.

A consolation came when Blair Kinghorn broke and set up Van der Merwe. As a damage-limitation exercise, it didn't quite cut it. This was a sobering day for the Scots. A veritable slap in the face with a wet kipper.

For France, their rise looks inexorable. Good luck to Wales and England in the weeks ahead.

Teams

Scotland: 15-Hogg (capt); 14-Graham, 13-Harris, 12-Tuipulotu, 11-Van der Merwe; 10-Russell, 9-Price; 1-Schoeman, 2-McInally, 3-Z.Fagerson, 4-Skinner, 5-Gilchrist, 6-Haining, 7-Darge, 8-Bradbury

Replacements: 16-Turner, 17-Kebble, 18-Nel, 19-Hodgson, 20-Christie, 21-White, 22-Kinghorn, 23-Bennett

France: 15-Jamient; 14-Penaud, 13-Fickou, 12-Danty, 11-Moefana; 10-Ntamack, 9-Dupont (capt); 1-Baille, 2-Marchand, 3-Atonio, 4-Woki, 5-Willemse, 6-Cros, 7-Jelonch, 8-Alldritt

Replacements: 16-Mauvaka, 17-Gros, 18-Bamba, 19-Taofifenua, 20-Flament, 21-Cretin, 22-Lucu, 23-Ramos

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)

Touch judges: Luke Pearce (England) & Chris Busby (Ireland)

TMO: Tom Foley (Ireland)

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 16:19

    Scotland believed in the hype after beating a poor England. Now they have to learn some hard lessons.

    That said, I thought the French had the benefit of some key decisions either side of half-time.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 16:25

    Hogg butchering that try just before half time really took the wind out of their sails, and then conceding a soft try 1 minute later.

    He does this sort of ring too often. Remember the time he dropped the ball when he was over the line against Ireland?

    Mad keeps trying to go it alone and runs into blind alleys. Not enough composure

    • Reply posted by DavidM, today at 16:28

      DavidM replied:
      Not Hoggs fault, poor pass to the wrong person! Pass short to Price, try all the way!

  • Comment posted by oxs22, today at 16:22

    Scotland's exposed, overrated from the day one. With refs help they've somehow beat England. This time even kicker's booing did not help. Hogg and that 11 are way overrated. Hogg thinks he's new Richie McCaw and can bully referees. And he's not good even at that.

  • Comment posted by SlapperNickiAndThe Gang, today at 16:19

    France played some lovely stuff and look unplayable at times. Some Scots had really good games, but you have to put your hands up sometimes and admit you were well beaten by a better side. My only real criticism of Scotland is the backs don't seem connected, so many solo 'hero' runs. If the opponent knows that's what you'll do every time, it does make defending it easier. Still, a good Test.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 16:21

      muddy wolf replied:
      Did Hogg pass or kick the ball once.

  • Comment posted by next_question, today at 16:24

    We were competitive for 15 mins in the 1st half and another 15 mins in the 2nd.

    But the amount of points conceded while France had the upper hand... blimey. A couple of nice bounces and decisions went their way, but even without that they'd have been a converted score clear.

    We're finishing 5th unless England put a score on Wales :(

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 16:25

    Wow, this is what I want to see. Flair, entertainment & brilliance which we have not seen from the French for 15 years but under Fabien Galthié they seem to be going back to the days of “let’s go & entertain & score loads of tries & play positive attacking rugby.” I hope this is not a false dawn, the northern hemisphere needs a good attacking French team in Rugby Union.

  • Comment posted by TUCO, today at 16:24

    It's becoming another vintage 6 nations for Scotland. 1990 feels like decades ago...oh wait!😀😅

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:16

    Great game but as predicted France too good too strong. Darge had a really good game but Russell did nothing and Hogg missed gilt edged chance for try. France utterly dominant at breakdown and in loose.
    Be tough for any team to beat them.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 16:22

    Seems Scotland, and the Celts in general, are unable to turn it on unless they're motivated by Anglophobia.

    Which is why they'll never reach a RWC final, never mind win a Webb Ellis Trophy.

    • Reply posted by next_question, today at 16:25

      next_question replied:
      Coming into this game, our record against France over the last 5 years was better than England's.

      But don't let ignorance hold you back on your xenophobia.

  • Comment posted by thrombo, today at 16:22

    The Scots always start the season as World Cup winners elect and then reality kicks in

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:22

    Here was me thinking Scotland had a chance of winning the 6 Nations this year. Shows you what I know about Rugby Union.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 16:21

    France were excellent hats off to them

  • Comment posted by Magbi, today at 16:21

    No intensity unless they play England, dont give me any of that we "lost to the best team" nonsense

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 16:21

    Time to get rid of Hogg. Not even the best 15 at Exeter.
    Darge....what a player.
    France are some side though.

    • Reply posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 16:25

      waggleyerwallies replied:
      You should spend more time with Devon boy in a scone debate…🤡👊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 16:18

    Hogg you have shown what you are about for years now. Give it up for a couple of weeks and then quit. Hopeless!!!

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 16:15

    Does Hogg ever make a tackle?

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 16:15

    Oh dear, Stuart Hogg. Crumbled again in the big moments.

    Some sublime rugby but also an inordinate number of sloppy mistakes from France. It's only those mistakes that give us a scoreline that flatters Scotland enormously.

  • Comment posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 16:14

    No shame in that loss France were stunning.
    Positives for Scotland - darge looks a real find

    • Reply posted by Andrew Platt, today at 16:22

      Andrew Platt replied:
      I had a feeling that he might get player of the match, which would be very unusual for a player on the wrong end of a 19-point defeat. He was that good.

  • Comment posted by Hi Ladies Im James Watt, today at 16:14

    Scotland have had their 1 game a year that they wanted to make an effort for.

    The other games are boring.

    Why waste the energy that could be used for hibernation till next years game with England?

    • Reply posted by Hi Ladies Im James Watt, today at 16:15

      Hi Ladies Im James Watt replied:
      Ok, wake me up next year for the away game at Twickenham?!

  • Comment posted by jkirkpatrick, today at 16:27

    Said you were clutching at straws Tom.

