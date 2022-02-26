Guinness Six Nations Scotland 17 (10) Tries: Darge, Van der Merwe Cons: Russell, Hogg Pens: Russell France 36 (19) Tries: Willemse, Moefana, Fickou, Danty, Penaud 2 Cons: Jaminet 3

France effectively ended Scotland's Six Nations hopes and maintained their own Grand Slam ambitions with a ruthlessly accomplished bonus-point victory at Murrayfield.

The French crossed twice in the first 13 minutes through Paul Willemse and Yoram Moefana to amass a lead that they would never sacrifice.

Scotland responded admirably, and were within two points thanks to Rory Darge's debut try, but went in at the break nine in arrears after Gael Fickou crossed to compound the pain of a glorious missed chance by the hosts.

And Gregor Townsend's side were further punished for that profligacy when Jonathan Danty benefitted from a fortuitous bounce and Damian Penaud plunged over twice in the second half to put the dominant French out of sight long before Duhan van der Merwe's final-minute score.

France now go to Cardiff in two weeks with a first title in 12 years in their sights, while Scotland travel to Italy knowing they are playing for little more than pride after another campaign of what ifs and maybes.

France came to Edinburgh with some lousy recent history, a succession of defeats to avenge - and avenge them they did. We suspected that this incarnation of Les Bleus was different to the flaky versions that went before and here, following on from their defeat of the Irish a fortnight ago, was further proof of it.

They were utterly ruthless. A powerhouse but also a thing of beauty. They were far too clinical far too often for Scotland, who are now staring down the barrel of a hugely disappointing season.

The Scots had chances, two in as many minutes in the first half but spilled the ball on both occasions. Murrayfield's angst would have been audible in Paris. Injuries plagued them, particularly in the back-row, but they made too many mistakes and those errors were seized upon by the visitors.

It's been a long time since Scotland suffered a Six Nations beating of this magnitude. As they chased the game - while the game was still alive - they were frustrated pretty much at every turn, by France's robustness at the breakdown and by their own ability to look after ball.

The French won with ease. Too much power, too much athleticism, too much skill. You'd back them for a Grand Slam now.

France took only eight minutes to lead and - quelle surprise - it was that wee magician Antoine Dupont who sparked it, gathering Finn Russell's aimless grabber and scampering away downfield. The pace and power of it was vicious, hooker Julien Marchand giving the scoring pass to lock Willemse.

Melvyn Jaminet's conversion made it a dream start for France. Even when Russell - who was poor again and was withdrawn early - landed a penalty, France went and scored their second try straight after. And what a corker it was.

France attacked down the left and then went at speed to the right. Scotland tried to scramble, but couldn't, not when Penaud offloaded to big Cyril Baille and not when Baille sucked in a posse of defenders before popping it to Moefana for the score. When your props are capable of such subtlety to go with their ferocity then you're in business.

Scotland got going, though. Midway through the opening half they finally got ball. Ali Price looked like he might have found his way over. In the next wave, Zander Fagerson appeared to get it done. Back we came for a penalty to Scotland. A scrum and over went Darge. Russell converted to make it 12-10. Darge was one of the Scots's bright sparks.

These were Scotland's moments, the period to make hay. They failed. Nick Haining threw a pass behind Van der Merwe when a pass to hand might have seen the wing thunder away to the line.

Van der Merwe then launched an attack himself, cutting through the French midfield and eating up ground. Chris Harris was up in support. Harris flung a wide pass out to Hogg. Had Hogg held it, Scotland might well have scored. He dropped it as he stretched to gather.

To add insult to injury, their own ill-discipline at scrum and lineout gave France a platform to attack just before the break and Fickou finished with aplomb. The French once again showing what ruthlessness looks like.

It got worse for the beleaguered Scots. Price lost the run of himself in attack early in the new half and got mugged. A counter from Fickou and Penaud, a kick through, a fortunate bounce and Danty was over. Jaminet's conversion made it 26-10. Bonus point, France.

Scotland's misery continued. They had a lineout five metres from the French line but got done at the breakdown just after. They had another lineout from similar range and made a hash of that opportunity, too. Next time France had a chance, they made it stick. Darge was stripped, Scotland were stretched and Penaud galloped away to score; 31-10. Ouch.

Not content with their work, France added a sixth score late on when Romain Ntamack, spotting the hopeless narrowness of Scotland's defence. dropped a gorgeous crossfield kick to Penaud, who sauntered over. He could have moonwalked his way over had he wanted to.

A consolation came when Blair Kinghorn broke and set up Van der Merwe. As a damage-limitation exercise, it didn't quite cut it. This was a sobering day for the Scots. A veritable slap in the face with a wet kipper.

For France, their rise looks inexorable. Good luck to Wales and England in the weeks ahead.

Teams

Scotland: 15-Hogg (capt); 14-Graham, 13-Harris, 12-Tuipulotu, 11-Van der Merwe; 10-Russell, 9-Price; 1-Schoeman, 2-McInally, 3-Z.Fagerson, 4-Skinner, 5-Gilchrist, 6-Haining, 7-Darge, 8-Bradbury

Replacements: 16-Turner, 17-Kebble, 18-Nel, 19-Hodgson, 20-Christie, 21-White, 22-Kinghorn, 23-Bennett

France: 15-Jamient; 14-Penaud, 13-Fickou, 12-Danty, 11-Moefana; 10-Ntamack, 9-Dupont (capt); 1-Baille, 2-Marchand, 3-Atonio, 4-Woki, 5-Willemse, 6-Cros, 7-Jelonch, 8-Alldritt

Replacements: 16-Mauvaka, 17-Gros, 18-Bamba, 19-Taofifenua, 20-Flament, 21-Cretin, 22-Lucu, 23-Ramos

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)

Touch judges: Luke Pearce (England) & Chris Busby (Ireland)

TMO: Tom Foley (Ireland)