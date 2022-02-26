United Rugby Championship: Connacht edge out Stormers 19-17 at Sportsground
|United Rugby Championship: Connacht v Stormers
|Connacht (7) 19
|Tries: Boyle, Daly, Sullivan Cons: Fitzgerald 2
|Stormers (10) 17
|Tries: Petersen, Willemse, Libbok Con: Libbok
Connacht edged out Stormers 19-17 in a keenly contested United Rugby Championship game at the Sportsground.
The South African side secured a 10-7 half-time lead thanks to tries from Sergeal Petersen and Damian Willemse.
Paul Boyle's solitary touchdown kept the Irish province in touch in the battle of the mid-table URC sides.
Tom Daly and Peter Sullivan crossed for Connacht in the second half, the latter proving the decisive score, with Manie Libbok scoring a try for the visitors.
Stormers earn a losing bonus-point by virtue of their ultimate two-point deficit.
More to follow.
Connacht: Porch, Sullivan, Arnold, Daly, Wootton, Fitzgerald, Marmion, Buckley, Delahunt, Tuimauga, N Murray, Fifita, Prendergast, Butler, Boyle.
Replacements: Murphy, Duggan, Aungier, Dowling, Oliver, Blade, Farrell, Papali'i.
Stormers: Willemse, Petersen, Nel, du Plessis, Senatla, Libbok, Jantjies, Kitshoff, Ntubeni, Harris, Smith, Orie, Fourie, van Rhyn, Roos.
Replacements: Venter, Vermaak, Fouche, Meihuizen, Dayimani, Pokomela, de Wet, Davids.