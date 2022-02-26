United Rugby Championship: Connacht edge out Stormers 19-17 at Sportsground

Stormers' Steven Kitshoff is tackled by Jarrad Butler and Shane Delahunt of Connacht
United Rugby Championship: Connacht v Stormers
Connacht (7) 19
Tries: Boyle, Daly, Sullivan Cons: Fitzgerald 2
Stormers (10) 17
Tries: Petersen, Willemse, Libbok Con: Libbok

Connacht edged out Stormers 19-17 in a keenly contested United Rugby Championship game at the Sportsground.

The South African side secured a 10-7 half-time lead thanks to tries from Sergeal Petersen and Damian Willemse.

Paul Boyle's solitary touchdown kept the Irish province in touch in the battle of the mid-table URC sides.

Tom Daly and Peter Sullivan crossed for Connacht in the second half, the latter proving the decisive score, with Manie Libbok scoring a try for the visitors.

Stormers earn a losing bonus-point by virtue of their ultimate two-point deficit.

More to follow.

Connacht: Porch, Sullivan, Arnold, Daly, Wootton, Fitzgerald, Marmion, Buckley, Delahunt, Tuimauga, N Murray, Fifita, Prendergast, Butler, Boyle.

Replacements: Murphy, Duggan, Aungier, Dowling, Oliver, Blade, Farrell, Papali'i.

Stormers: Willemse, Petersen, Nel, du Plessis, Senatla, Libbok, Jantjies, Kitshoff, Ntubeni, Harris, Smith, Orie, Fourie, van Rhyn, Roos.

Replacements: Venter, Vermaak, Fouche, Meihuizen, Dayimani, Pokomela, de Wet, Davids.

