United Rugby Championship: Leinster beat Lions 21-13 to move four points clear

Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

PJ Steenkamp of Lions in action against Leinster's Dan Leavy and Jamie Osbourne
PJ Steenkamp of Lions in action against Leinster's Dan Leavy and Jamie Osbourne
United Rugby Championship: Leinster v Lions
Leinster: (7) 21
Tries: Kearney, Ala'alatoa, Penny Cons: R Byrne 3
Lions (6) 13
Try: Kriel Con: Swanepoel Pens: Henrikse 2

Leinster beat Lions 21-13 at the RDS to move four points clear at the top of the United Rugby Championship table.

A Dave Kearney try helped the hosts to a 7-6 half-time lead and Michael Ala'alatoa and Scott Penny scores after the break had Leinster in control.

Flanker Jaco Kriel's late touchdown reduced Lions' deficit but they fell short of securing a losing bonus-point.

Ross Byrne kicked three conversions and Jordan Henrikse two penalties and Tiann Swanepoel one conversion for Lions.

More to follow.

Leinster: O'Reilly; T O'Brien, Osborne, H. Byrne, Kearney; R Byrne, McCarthy; E Byrne, Tracy, Ala'alatoa; Toner, McCarthy; Murphy, Leavy, Ruddock.

Replacements: Cronin, Dooley, Clarkson, Dunne, Deegan, McGrath, A Byrne, Penny.

Lions: Horn; Pienaar, Simelane, Odendaal, van der Merwe; Hendrikse, van den Berg; Sithole, Visagie, Sadie; Steenkamp, Schoeman; Kriel, Venter, Horn.

Replacements: Botha, Naude, Dreyer, Ncube, Sangweni, Steyn, Rass, Swanepoel.

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport