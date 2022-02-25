Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

PJ Steenkamp of Lions in action against Leinster's Dan Leavy and Jamie Osbourne

United Rugby Championship: Leinster v Lions Leinster: (7) 21 Tries: Kearney, Ala'alatoa, Penny Cons: R Byrne 3 Lions (6) 13 Try: Kriel Con: Swanepoel Pens: Henrikse 2

Leinster beat Lions 21-13 at the RDS to move four points clear at the top of the United Rugby Championship table.

A Dave Kearney try helped the hosts to a 7-6 half-time lead and Michael Ala'alatoa and Scott Penny scores after the break had Leinster in control.

Flanker Jaco Kriel's late touchdown reduced Lions' deficit but they fell short of securing a losing bonus-point.

Ross Byrne kicked three conversions and Jordan Henrikse two penalties and Tiann Swanepoel one conversion for Lions.

Leinster: O'Reilly; T O'Brien, Osborne, H. Byrne, Kearney; R Byrne, McCarthy; E Byrne, Tracy, Ala'alatoa; Toner, McCarthy; Murphy, Leavy, Ruddock.

Replacements: Cronin, Dooley, Clarkson, Dunne, Deegan, McGrath, A Byrne, Penny.

Lions: Horn; Pienaar, Simelane, Odendaal, van der Merwe; Hendrikse, van den Berg; Sithole, Visagie, Sadie; Steenkamp, Schoeman; Kriel, Venter, Horn.

Replacements: Botha, Naude, Dreyer, Ncube, Sangweni, Steyn, Rass, Swanepoel.