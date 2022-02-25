Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Emily Scarratt helped England to a third successive Six Nations title in 2021

England's upcoming Women's Six Nations campaign has been given a boost with the news that centre Emily Scarratt is to return for Loughborough on Saturday.

The 32-year-old broke her leg three minutes into her first game of the season with Lightning in September.

Scarratt has been named on the bench for Saturday's home game against Gloucester-Hartpury.

The Red Roses' Women's Six Nations opener is on 26 March against Scotland, with the World Cup starting in October.

England are bidding to win a fourth consecutive Six Nations title and are one of the favourites for the World Cup after beating holders New Zealand twice in the autumn.

The 2019 World Player of the Year's return is also timely for Loughborough, who are five points off the top four Premier 15s play-off spots with four games left in the regular season.

On Sunday, BBC iPlayer will stream the top-of-the-table clash between Bristol and Saracens live from 14:15 GMT.