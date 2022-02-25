Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland were very comfortable winners in the play-off final

Rugby World Cup final qualifier Scotland (28) 59 Tries : Thomson, Gaffney 2, Lloyd, Law, Konkel, Skeldon, Wills, Wright Cons: Law 3, Nelson Pens : Law 2 Colombia (3) 3 Pen: Arzuaga

Scotland claimed the last remaining place at this year's Women's Rugby World Cup after sweeping Colombia aside in Dubai.

Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney, Rhona Lloyd and Sarah Law ran in first-half tries in the play-off final.

Gaffney touched down again after the interval, with Jade Konkel, Lana Skeldon, Evie Wills and Molly Wright adding to the haul.

Scotland's women last played at the World Cup in 2010.

Bryan Easson's side will meet hosts and defending champions New Zealand in Pool A when the delayed 2021 tournament starts in October.

Scotland will open against Wales, with Australia also in the group.

Colombia surprised Kazakhstan in the qualifier semi-final but the South Americans were no match for Scotland, who finished second in the European qualifier event in September.

Fly-half Law settled any nerves by clipping over two early penalties and Thomson began the procession of tries on 10 minutes.

The Scots were utterly dominant throughout and did not let up as replacements Wills and Wright completed the rout with late scores.

Colombia's only points came from a Maria Arzuaga penalty late in the first half.

Scotland: Chloe Rollie; Rhona Lloyd, Lisa Thomson, Helen Nelson, Megan Gaffney; Sarah Law, Jenny Maxwell; Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Louise McMillan, Rachel Malcolm, Rachel McLachlan, Jade Konkel.

Replacements: Molly Wright, Lisa Cockburn, Katie Dougan, Eva Donaldson, Evie Gallagher, Caity Mattinson, Evie Wills, Shona Campbell.

Colombia: Laura Mejia; Juliana Soto, Leidy Soto, Isabel Cristina Romero, Maria Isabel Aruzaga; Maria Camila Lopera, Yamileth Andrea Ramirez; Ailyn Andrioly, Natalia Barajas, Claudia Alejandra Betancur, Laura Valentina Alvarez, Annagith Vargas, Angie Manyoma, Valeria Munoz, Tatiana Hernandez.

Replacements: Gales Avendano, Silvia Olave, Gisel Gomez, Lizabeth Brant, Catalina Arango, Yina Quintero, Valentina Tapias, Leidy Garcia.