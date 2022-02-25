Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Manu Tuilagi has 46 England caps, but could have had as many as 126 were it not for a string of injuries

Guinness Six Nations - England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

England's Manu Tuilagi hopes to return soon after withdrawing from the side to face Wales on Saturday, says forwards coach Richard Cockerill.

About eight hours after being named to start for the first time in this Six Nations, Tuilagi was ruled out because of a minor hamstring problem.

The latest twist in the centre's injury-hit career means England will not announce their starting XV until they arrive at Twickenham on Saturday.

"He's in good spirits," Cockerill said.

Head coach Eddie Jones described the 30-year-old Tuilagi as "unique" after Thursday's team announcement.

Cockerill added: "He's left camp and he's at home. It's not too serious as far as we know. Hopefully he'll be back soon."

Despite the fact Tuilagi will now have missed 80 Tests since making his debut in 2011, England have often struggled to find a suitable alternative in midfield.

His absence is likely to mean a new gameplan will be required against Wales.

Henry Slade is set to move to inside centre, with Joe Marchant - called back into the squad after Tuilagi's injury - or Elliot Daly available at 13.

Cockerill added: "It's obviously disappointing for the team because he would have been an important member of the squad."

Either Elliot Daly (left) or Joe Marchant (right) are likely to play at 13 in Tuilagi's absence

'I question whether England are favourites now' - Horgan

Previously ready to return from a tear to the same hamstring, Tuilagi's power brought balance alongside the more delicate combination of Marcus Smith and Slade in midfield.

Without him, England have less chance of being direct in attack and could struggle to burst through Wales' defensive line.

Both sides seek victory at Twickenham to keep their Six Nations campaigns on track after losing their opener and former Ireland wing Shane Horgan believes the late change may have lost England the favourites tag.

"I think Eddie [Jones] had one eye on Tuilagi coming back and built a strategy around it," Horgan said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"That's gone out the window. England, who I thought looked marginal favourites, you have to question it because you would imagine there is a huge amount of change that needs to go on now."

England must 'move on' - Dawson

England struggled in the opening defeat to Scotland as they tried to emulate Tuilagi's physical game with Slade and Daly instead of adopting an approach more suited to the players on the field.

Former England scrum-half Matt Dawson believes the side will have to "move on" from relying on the talismanic centre at some stage.

"Are we going to see Manu regularly back over a consistent period of time?" Dawson asked.

"It looks to me like unfortunately he is getting to that part of his career where his body is creaking at regular intervals and it's going to be difficult for him to get any kind of consistency."

'Wales will target half-backs' - Shanklin

Many England fans relished the prospect of Tuilagi offering more space and time for fly-half Smith to get creative, with scrum-half Harry Randall feeding the pair quick ball.

But former Wales centre Tom Shanklin says Tuilagi's absence leaves the young half-backs exposed,.

"[Wales wings] Alex Cuthbert and Josh Adams - they'll be going straight down that 9-10 channel," Shanklin said.

"Even though he's [Randall] a decent defender, he's not a big bloke. If you can isolate him and Marcus Smith that is going to be some really good go-forward [tactic] for Wales."