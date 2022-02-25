Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lowry, 23, has impressed for Ulster in European competition this season

Six Nations: Ireland v Italy Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 27 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Ulster's Michael Lowry will make his Ireland debut at full-back having been named to start against Italy in Dublin.

Joey Carbery stays at fly-half with the fit-again Johnny Sexton on the bench.

With James Ryan ruled out with an adductor injury for the Six Nations clash, Peter O'Mahony captains the side from blindside flanker.

Robbie Henshaw returns to join Garry Ringrose in midfield as James Lowe returns from a groin injury to start on the left wing.

As expected, Dan Sheehan is selected at hooker after Ronan Kelleher suffered a tournament-ending shoulder injury in Ireland's defeat by France two weeks ago.

The Leinster forward is handed his first senior international start as one of three changes to the Irish pack with Ryan Baird coming in to join Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

O'Mahony's introduction sees Caelan Doris move to number eight as Jack Conan drops onto the bench.

Having missed out on a place in the matchday 23 for Ireland's trip to the Stade de France, James Hume is preferred to Bundee Aki in the replacements, while Rob Herring is in line to make his first appearance of the tournament having been unavailable for the opening two fixtures with a calf injury.

Ireland: Lowry; Hansen, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Carbery, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Baird; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Treadwell, Conan, Casey, Sexton, Hume.

Carbery's Paris display enough to hold off Sexton

Carbery retains the number 10 jersey on the back of an assured performance delivered in Sexton's absence amid a raucous atmosphere in Paris.

Sexton missed that match having picked up a hamstring injury in training but was passed fit earlier this week and acknowledged he faced a battle to claim the starting berth back for the Italy game given the strength of Carbery's performance.

In the back three, Lowry's selection means Ireland will start a match without Hugo Keenan for the first time since February 2020.

Lowry, 23, has been in impressive form for Ulster this year and produced a scintillating try-scoring display against Connacht during the first weekend of the Six Nations having been released from the Ireland squad for the fixture.

He will now make his Six Nations bow just three weeks after school-mate Hume, who won his second cap in the opening win against Wales.

Lowry will be flanked by Mack Hansen and Lowe, who replaced Andrew Conway having missed the first two rounds through injury.

British and Irish Lion Henshaw also makes his first start of the tournament as he hopes to put the injuries, which have seen him restricted to just five games for club and country this year - behind him.

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley has made three changes to his starting XV as they seek to end a run of 34 consecutive defeats in the tournament following their 33-0 loss to England in round two.

Italy: Padovani; Bruno, Brex, Marin, Ioane; Garbisi, Varney; Fischetti, Lucchesi, Ceccarelli, Cannone, Ruzza, Pettinelli, Lamaro (capt), Halafihi.

Replacements: Faiva, Nemer, Pasquali, Sisi, Zuliani, Steyn, Fusco, Zanon.

Pierre Bruno will make his Six Nations debut on the right wing, while centre Leonardo Marin has been handed his maiden championship start, with Giovanni Pettinelli coming in at blindside flanker.

Benetton pair Marco Zanon and Braam Steyn move to the bench, with Bordeaux wing Federico Mori dropping out of the matchday squad.

Italy began the competition with a 37-10 loss to France in Paris, before being heavily beaten by Eddie Jones' side in Rome last time out.