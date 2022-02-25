Theo Vukasinovic: Fit-again Wasps lock signs new deal with Premiership club
Wasps lock Theo Vukasinovic has signed a new contract with the club.
The 25-year-old has made 11 appearances since joining from London Scottish for the 2019-20 season.
He is now back in full training after 11 months on the sidelines with an Achilles injury.
"Theo has shown a huge amount of potential during his time at the club, and we are looking forward to continuing his development," head coach Lee Blackett told the club website.
